Full order of service for Her Majesty the Queen's state funeral

The full order of service for the Queen's funeral has been released. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday September 19.

Here is the full order of service for the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The State Funeral will be led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, and the Sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby. The Choirs of Westminster Abbey and His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, under the direction of James O’Donnell, Organist and Master of the Choristers of Westminster Abbey will sing.

Before the Service, the Abbey’s Tenor Bell will be tolled once a minute for 96 minutes, one toll for each year of The Queen’s life. Holders of The George Cross, Victoria Cross, and Representatives of the Orders of Chivalry will Process through the Abbey before the Service.

A Procession of representatives from faith communities across the United Kingdom, as well as representatives from the Churches of Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England, will Process ahead of the Service. Also present will be the Sub-Dean of the Chapels Royal and the Dean of Windsor.

At the start of the Service, as The Queen’s Coffin is carried into the Abbey, the Sentences will be sung by The Choir of Westminster Abbey from the Nave. The five Sentences, which are lines of scripture set to music, have been used at every State Funeral since the early part of the 18th century. The Choir of Westminster Abbey will be joined by the Choir of the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, for the final two Sentences.

The Dean of Westminster will give The Bidding, before the first hymn. The Right Honourable Baroness Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, will read the first Lesson.

A specially commissioned choral piece, composed by the Master of The King’s Music, Judith Weir, ‘Like as the hart’, will be sung by the Choir. The piece, inspired by Her Majesty’s unwavering Christian faith, is a setting of Psalm 42 to music and will be sung unaccompanied.

The Second Lesson, read by the Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP, Prime Minister, will be followed by the hymn, ‘The Lord’s my shepherd’. The hymn was also sung at the wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, in 1947.

Following the Sermon, the Choir will sing the Anthem, ‘My soul, there is a country’, set by Hubert Parry; an Anthem of great hope.

Prayers will be said from the High Altar, before the Choir sings a short anthem, ‘O Taste and see how gracious the Lord is’, which was composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for The Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will give the Commendation. The Dean of Westminster will pronounce the Blessing.

The Last Post will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the steps of the Lady Chapel. Two minutes’ silence will then be observed across the United Kingdom. The Reveille will be sounded by the State Trumpeters, before the Congregation sings the National Anthem, ‘God Save The King’.

At the conclusion of the State Funeral, The Sovereign’s Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play the traditional Lament, ‘Sleep, dearie, sleep’.

The Queen’s Coffin will be borne in Procession out of Westminster Abbey, returning to the Gun Carriage for the Procession to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, before travelling to Windsor for the Committal Service in St George’s Chapel.

Afterwards, the bells of Westminster Abbey will be rung, fully muffled, as is the tradition following the Funeral of the Sovereign.

Here is the full order of service for the Committal Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The Service will be led by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who will give the Bidding. Prayers will be said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of the Royal Chapel, Windsor Great Park.

Some of the music in the Committal Service was composed by Sir William Henry Harris, who served as the Organist of St George’s Chapel between 1933 and 1961, throughout The Queen’s childhood. It is believed that he taught the young Princess Elizabeth to play the piano.

The Service will be sung by the Choir of St George’s Chapel, under the direction of James Vivian. Psalm 21 will be sung as The Queen’s Coffin is borne through the Chapel, set to music by Sir Henry Walford Davies, another former Organist at St George’s.

The Choir will sing ‘The Russian Contakion of the Departed’, which was also sung for the Funeral of The Duke of Edinburgh.

During the Service, the Dean will read Revelation 21, verses 1-7, which was read at the Funerals of The Queen’s grandparents, King George V in 1936 and Queen Mary in 1953, as well as at Her Majesty’s father’s Funeral in 1952.

In silence, the Crown Jeweller will remove the Instruments of State from Her Majesty’s Coffin. The Orb, Sceptre and Crown will then be placed upon the Altar by the Dean of Windsor.

His Majesty The King will be handed The Queen’s Company Camp Colour by the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel commanding the Grenadier Guards, and The King will place it on Her Majesty’s Coffin. The Lord Chamberlain, the head of The Queen’s Household, will break his Wand of Office, and place it upon the Coffin.

Her Majesty’s Coffin will descend into the Royal Vault as the Dean reads Psalm 103, ending with the traditional words, ‘Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul’. Garter King of Arms will proclaim the styles and titles of The Queen.

A Lament will be played by The Sovereign’s Piper, who will slowly leave The Chapel. At the close of the Committal Service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce The Blessing and the Congregation will sing The National Anthem, ‘God Save The King’.