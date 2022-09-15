Queen's funeral: When does service start and how will she be laid to rest in Windsor?

15 September 2022, 14:42 | Updated: 15 September 2022, 14:57

The Queen's funeral on Monday will be a bank holiday
The Queen's funeral on Monday will be a bank holiday. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

The Queen's funeral will be the nation's final chance to say goodbye to the beloved former monarch.

It will take place across September 19, which has been declared a bank holiday by King Charles.

Here is the what happens on that day - from her final departure from Parliament to her being laid to rest at Windsor Castle and a private family service.

The King's Guard will start their final vigil by the late Queen's coffin at 6am after days of her lying in state.

After Big Ben rings at 9am, the hammer that strikes the bell will be covered up with leather to muffle its noise for the rest of the day.

The coffin will be transported by gun carriage from Parliament on the short trip to next door Westminster Abbey - followed by the King and senior royals, at 10.44am for the funeral, which starts at 11am.

Read more: How long is the queue to see the Queen lying in state? Queue tracker and where it starts

Read more: Grieving Kate and William put on brave face as they greet mourners at Sandringham

The Dean of Westminster and Archbishop of Canterbury will lead the service, which you can follow on LBC and Global Player.

After the hour-long service, the Last Post and Reveille will play, before the coffin is taken up Whitehall to Wellington Arch at 1pm, and then head to Windsor.

The coffin will go down the Long Walk to St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, before she is laid to rest in the Royal Vault after a Committal Service at 4pm, ahead of a private family service including King Charles III.

