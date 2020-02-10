Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips 'separates from wife'

Peter and Autumn Phillips at Royal Ascot in June. Picture: PA

The Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips has reportedly separated from his wife of 12 years.

Princess Anne’s son, 42, is said to have split from wife Autumn, leaving him “devastated” and the Queen “upset,” according to The Sun.

Peter is said to be the Queen’s favourite grandson.

The paper said friends are suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan’s move to Canada could have influenced Montreal native Autumn’s decision.

The couple, who married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2008, are parents to daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Peter and Autumn with the Queen at Ascot. Picture: PA

A friend told The Sun: “Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming.

“He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock.

“Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues.

“She is a favourite of the Queen and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this as well.

“It’s the last thing she needs after all her recent troubles and you get the feeling that the royal family is falling apart a little bit.”

The couple with Prince Harry (left) at church last year. Picture: PA

It is the latest piece of bad news for the Royal Family, who had a difficult 2019.

The year started with Prince Philip's car crash near the Sandringham Estate, before his health deteriorated, with him spending time in hospital shortly before Christmas.

Prince Andrew hit the headlines over his car-crash interview over his part in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, forcing him to retire from his royal duties.

Shortly after, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior royals and split their time between Vancouver Island and the UK.

Peter and Autumn, 41, met at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2003, with her having no idea he was a royal.

He proposed in 2007 before they tied the knot the following year.