Brent Stabbing: Man Rushed To Hospital Following Incident In Queen's Park

23 May 2019, 15:35 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 15:41

The Air Ambulance rushed to the scene.
The Air Ambulance rushed to the scene. Picture: MPSBarnet/Twitter

Emergency services rushed to Queen's Park in Brent on Thursday following reports of a stabbing.

The Air Ambulance was scrambled to the park to treat a male with knife injuries who has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson from the Met Police said: "Police are dealing after a man was stabbed in Kensal Rise.

"Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 12:58hr on Thursday, 23 May, to Queen's Park, London, NW6.

"Officers, LAS and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"A man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found at the scene with stab wounds to his chest."

Officers confirmed there have been no arrests at this stage and the male's condition is unknown.

