Queen's relative jailed for sexually assaulting woman in his castle home

23 February 2021, 14:24

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore
Simon Bowes-Lyon, a relative of the Queen, pled guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in his ancestral home. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

The son of the Queen's cousin has been jailed for 10 months for sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral family home.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, 34, the Earl of Strathmore, pleaded guilty to attacking the woman after she repeatedly told him to stop during the attack in February last year.

The court had heard the 20 minute assault happened in a bedroom at Glamis Castle, Angusk, which is the seat of the earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne, part of the late Queen Mother's family.

Bowes-Lyon was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The victim was attending a three-day public relations event at the castle and had gone to bed when a "drunk" Bowes-Lyon went to her room at around 1.20am, persuaded her to open the door and pushed his way before pushing her on the bed and sexually assaulted her.

The woman fled the castle the morning after the attack.

Simon Bowes-Lyon (right), the Earl of Strathmore, is escorted in handcuffs from Dundee Sheriff Court.
Simon Bowes-Lyon (right), the Earl of Strathmore, is escorted in handcuffs from Dundee Sheriff Court. Picture: PA

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Bowes-Lyon: "Throughout all of this she made it clear that she wanted you to stop. She told you repeatedly that she had a boyfriend, repeatedly told you to leave and repeatedly had to keep pushing you away from her. All of which you ignored. Once she'd finally managed to eject you from her bedroom, you returned to the door and pleaded with her to let you back in."

The woman locked the bedroom door and wedged a chair under the handle to prevent him getting back in.

A year on from the attack she still has nightmares and feels panicked by the assault, Sheriff Carmichael said.

He said agreed evidence made clear the woman and Bowes-Lyon had spoken during the PR event and she told him she had "no sexual interest in you and had done nothing that could reasonably have been interpreted by you to the contrary".

READ MORE: 'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

READ MORE: Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

In a statement outside court after pleading guilty last month, Bowes-Lyon apologised saying he was "greatly ashamed" of his actions "which have caused such distress to a guest in my home".

He said he had "drunk to excess" on the night of the attack, which he said was "no excuse" for his actions.

He added: "I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility.

"Over the last year this has involved seeking and receiving professional help as well as agreeing to plead guilty as quickly as possible.

"My apologies go, above all, to the woman concerned but I would also like to apologise to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them."

Sheriff Carmichael added: "This sexual assault was made worse for several reasons: you were the complainer's host and took advantage of this position, you forced your way past her to get in to her bedroom, you assaulted her in the face of her repeated verbal and physical protestations that you should stop, and you repeatedly prevented the complainer from getting away from her bedroom and from your unwanted attentions. The amounts of force, aggression and persistence that you used are concerning.

"In mitigation; you apologised to her soon after the assault, you have expressed remorse, you have accepted responsibility for you actions, you have no previous convictions and you appear to be otherwise of good character."

He told Bowes-Lyon a lesser sentence than imprisonment, such as a community payback order or home curfew, was not appropriate.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Etna

Mount Etna eruptions impress even seasoned volcano watchers

Czech Republic Under Ice Swimming Record

Czech freediver sets record distance swimming under ice

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar

More Myanmar protests follow strike as international concern grows
A Victorian house is moved through the streets

Crowds gather to watch 139-year-old house move through San Francisco
Anti-coup protesters outside the Hledan Centre in Yangon, Myanmar

G7 countries condemn 'oppression' of Myanmar protesters after two shot dead
Easyjet has reported a seven-fold increased in bookings since the roadmap out of lockdown was revealed

'It's a time of caution': SAGE professor reluctant to go on holiday abroad before 2023

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour has called on the Health Secretary to apologise

'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says
James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus

James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus
The Tory MP was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Government 'roadmap' out of lockdown based on 'dodgy assumptions'
'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher

'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher
Teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen, top virologist argues

Teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen, top virologist argues
Boris Johnson doesn't want to alter Covid rules week-by-week, says ex-adviser

PM aims to 'stick' to Covid lockdown easing after 'being burned', says ex-adviser

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London