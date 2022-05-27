Queen’s troops arrested over drug offences days before Platinum Jubilee parade

Some of the Queen's troops have reportedly been arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Six soldiers have been arrested on suspicion of drugs and money-laundering offences just days before they were due to take part in the Platinum Jubilee parade.

The serving members of the Irish Guards were held on suspicion of dealing cocaine and running a loan shark operation, The Sun reports.

The MoD said six Irish Guards troops and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran were arrested by the Royal Military Police as part of a "planned operation".

The troops had been due to take part in the Trooping of the Colour next Thursday, but were arrested on Wednesday in early-morning raids in Hampshire, Berkshire, north Wales and Northern Ireland.

A source at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, where the 1st Battalion Irish Guards are based, told the paper officers stormed in "kicking down doors" and searched the barracks and the soldiers' homes off base.

"It's all come as a huge shock," they said.

Five of the seven suspects were released on bail.

The Trooping of the Colour is an annual event. Picture: Alamy

The Ministry of Defence said: "As part of a planned operation, the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences.

"As this is now the subject of an independent Royal Military Police investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further."

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British monarch for more than 200 years.

It sees over 1,400 parading soldiers come together with horses and hundreds of musicians, in a display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

Plans are reportedly being drawn up to have the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Princess Anne take the Queen's place in the official salute if she is unable to do so due to her "episodic mobility problems".

However it is still hoped the 96-year-old monarch will be able to attend.