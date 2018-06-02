Moment Cheeky Cockatoo Blocks Traffic Camera In Queensland

A cheeky cockatoo blocks a traffic camera in Queensland. Picture: Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads

A cheeky cockatoo who photobombed a traffic cam in Queensland has delighted viewers across the world.

The bird appeared to look into the lens of the traffic cam in North Queensland, near Cairns.

The Queensland Department for Transport and Main Roads posted the footage of the bird knocking on the lens on social media

Murgatroyd Road West Keep an eye out for this complete galah on the road today. Posted by Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland) on Thursday, 31 May 2018

“Keep an eye out for this complete galah on the road today,” Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads wrote.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said that this isn’t the bird’s first look at this camera, saying traffic management operators occasionally “have to give the camera a jiggle to make him fly away when he chews on the camera and cables.”