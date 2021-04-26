Queues form at 11am outside pubs in Scotland as beer gardens reopen

26 April 2021, 12:44

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Customers have been flocking back to pubs in Scotland today as beer gardens reopened for the first time in months.

The country moves from Level 4 to Level 3 of the Scottish Government's five tiers of restrictions on Monday.

Queues were seen forming outside pubs in Glasgow, where people have not been able to go to a pub for six months.

Many revellers have taken time off work for a day of drinking, with one telling LBC: "It’s good to get out and about and have a drink", and another adding: "It’s class, I’m enjoying it".

Hospitality will need to close at 8pm indoors, with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

Up to six people from two households are allowed to meet for a meal or a drink in a public place such as a cafe or restaurant.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross enjoys a pint at an Edinburgh pub
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross enjoys a pint at an Edinburgh pub. Picture: PA

As non-essential retail reopened, early morning queues formed outside shops including Primark and Zara in Edinburgh.

One shopper at Primark said she was delighted to be able to head inside the store with her family for a browse.

She said: "It's great fun, I got loads - jammies, a jacket, socks, a pair of jeans, stuff for the kids - they were running riot, they thought it was great."

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) urged people to support the retail sector.

David Lonsdale, SRC director, said: "We encourage Scots to get out and visit their favourite shops over the coming weeks knowing every purchase they make and every item they buy is a local job supported and a high street helped."

Queues outside Zara in Edinburgh
Queues outside Zara in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that the continued suppression of coronavirus and the success of the vaccine rollout meant some restrictions can be lifted on Monday.

Gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums can also reopen while other changes include the resumption of driving lessons and tests while close contact services, such as beauty parlours, can also return.

Funerals and weddings - including post-funeral events and receptions - will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people and alcohol permitted.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will be permitted and tourist accommodation can welcome back visitors.

VisitScotland is calling on Scots to support the recovery of the tourism sector by enjoying short breaks, days-out and staycations in Scotland.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: "Many businesses are reopening after months of no trade, and with staycations set to be popular again this year, there is a real opportunity for us all to rally round and show our support for local tourism."

Non-essential work inside people's homes - such as painting, decorating or repairing - can take place.

Adults on the shielding list can return to the workplace if they cannot work from home while children who have been shielding can go back to school.

