Queues set to back up for miles along Thames as millions descend on capital to see Queen lying in state

13 September 2022, 22:21

Members of the public will line up along the Thames before entering Westminster Hall
Members of the public will line up along the Thames before entering Westminster Hall. Picture: Getty/Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Millions of mourners are expected to descend on the capital from Wednesday to pay their respects to the Queen, with queues backing up for miles along the River Thames.

The public will be able to say their farewells to the monarch from 5pm on Wednesday, with the Lying-in-State being accessible 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.40am on Monday September 19 - the day of the Queen's funeral.

Crowds will follow the path of the Thames from Albert Embankment all the way to Southwark Park in south-east London.

The line will run behind the London Eye onto the Southbank before following the river past landmarks such as the National Theatre, the Tate Modern and HMS Belfast.

More than 1,000 volunteers, stewards and police officers will be involved in managing the process.

Mourners have already begun queuing by the Thames
Mourners have already begun queuing by the Thames. Picture: Getty

Once mourners have passed through the Albert Embankment they will be directed across Lambeth Bridge and through airport-style security before entering the Palace of Westminster.

A wristband system will be used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband which organisers said would be specific to each person and "strictly non-transferable".

"Your wristband also allows you to leave the queue for a short period to use a toilet or get refreshments, then return to your place in the queue," according to the official guidance.

Mourners will snake around the River Thames as they wait to pay their respect
Mourners will snake around the River Thames as they wait to pay their respect. Picture: Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

St John Ambulance members will be stationed along the route, while more than one hundred Scouts aged between 18 and 25 will join volunteers from the charity Samaritans to offer help.

Lambeth Palace is also expected to arrange a multi-faith pastor service to provide support to those who need it.

Chief executive of the Scouts, Matt Hyde, called it an "honour" to play a role in proceedings, while Keith Leslie, the chair of the Samaritans, said volunteers would be there to "listen and support anyone who would like to talk openly about how they are feeling".

The main queue has step-free access, the Government said, with a separate accessible route also planned to run from Tate Britain where timed entry slots will be issued for a queue going along Millbank to the Palace of Westminster.

Guide dogs will be allowed inside Westminster Hall, with sign language interpreters also on hand.

Signs have been put up around London ahead of Wednesday.
Signs have been put up around London ahead of Wednesday. Picture: LBC

Once inside, the public can expect to walk past the coffin of the Queen, which will be raised on a catafalque and will be draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

The public are being warned that strict rules on bags will be in place, with those planning to visit Westminster Hall urged to plan ahead.

The coffin will be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

The Queen's coffin was returned to London on Tuesday evening
The Queen's coffin was returned to London on Tuesday evening. Picture: Getty

Venues including the Southbank Centre, the National Theatre and Shakespeare's Globe will open for longer hours to accommodate those queuing.

The British Film Institute on the Southbank will also do the same while providing an outdoor screen with archive footage of the Queen.

Chief executive of the Southbank Centre Elaine Bedell said the organisation was "pleased to be able to play our part in providing a little bit of respite".

Michelle Terry, the artistic director of the Globe, said the world-famous theatre will be open 24 hours a day during the lying in state, with the gates along the river adorned with a rosemary wreath of remembrance in reference to the Shakespeare's play Hamlet.

Cafes and other businesses are expected to follow suit, while welfare centres will also be in place.

