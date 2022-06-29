R Kelly jailed for 30 years over sex trafficking underage girls

29 June 2022, 20:11 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 20:50

Singer R Kelly has been jailed for 30 years for creating a scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.
Singer R Kelly has been jailed for 30 years for creating a scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Singer R. Kelly has been jailed for 30 years for creating a scheme to entice and sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The disgraced R&B singer, 55, was convicted in September for racketeering and sex trafficking after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

Prosecutors had asked that he was imprisoned for at least 25 years.

Kelly was dressed in a khaki shirt and black glasses as he listened to her sentencing hearing on Wednesday and replied "good morning" after being greeted by presiding Judge Ann Donnelly.

Donnelly overnight denied a last ditch motion for an acquittal and a retrial by Kelly's lawyer, who argued his client's defense team were ineffective and that prosecutors had "misused" the racketeering charge.

The prosecution team arrives for the sentencing hearing of R. Kelly at Brooklyn Federal Court in New York
The prosecution team arrives for the sentencing hearing of R. Kelly at Brooklyn Federal Court in New York. Picture: Getty

Read more: Prince Andrew 'could be FBI's next target' after Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty of racketeering in September.

The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls - and keep them obedient and quiet - amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

For years, the public and news media seemed to be more amused than horrified by allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors, starting with Kelly's illegal marriage to the R&B phenom Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15.

His records and concert tickets kept selling. Other artists continued to record his songs, even after he was arrested in 2002 and accused of making a recording of himself sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Widespread public condemnation did not come until a widely watched docuseries - Surviving R Kelly - helped make his case a signifier of the #MeToo era, and gave voice to alleged victims who wondered if their stories were previously ignored because they were black women.

People gather in front of Brooklyn Federal Court for the sentencing hearing of US singer R. Kelly in New York
People gather in front of Brooklyn Federal Court for the sentencing hearing of US singer R. Kelly in New York. Picture: Getty

Read more: Travis Barker's family plea for 'prayers' after drummer hospitalised with mystery illness

At the trial, several of Kelly's accusers testified without using their real names to protect their privacy and prevent possible harassment by the singer's fans.

Jurors were shown homemade videos of Kelly engaging in sex acts that prosecutors said were not consensual.Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez argued that Kelly was a serial abuser who "maintained control over these victims using every trick in the predator handbook".

The defence labelled the accusers "groupies" and "stalkers".

Defence attorney Deveraux Cannick questioned why the alleged victims stayed in relationships with Kelly if they thought they were being exploited.

"You made a choice," Mr Cannick told one woman who testified, adding, "You participated of your own will."

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been jailed without bail since in 2019.

The trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and Kelly's last-minute shake-up of his legal team.

Read more: Women 'don't have absolute right of bodily autonomy' says Tory MP after Roe v Wade ruling

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Park had her prison sentence reduced by 11 months

Teacher who had sexual relationship with girl, 15, has 'excessive' prison sentence reduced

A bakery in the Peak District has been vandalised and threatened with legal action in a fake letter from Christian Concern after it named a sandwich 'Cheesus Christ'.

Bakery threatened in fake letter from Christian group over 'Cheesus Christ' sandwich

Breaking
Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks

Islamic State member found guilty of mass murder for 2015 Paris terror attacks

Andrew Marr said there is an 'epidemic of male violence against women in London'

Andrew Marr: 'There is an epidemic of male violence against women in London'

The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim (pictured with Prince Charles in 2013) who was prime minister of Qatar

Prince Charles would 'never again' handle large cash donations for his charities

Exclusive
A judge will re-examine if Archie should have his life support treatment ended

Archie Battersbee's mum 'on top of the world' as judge told to rethink life support ruling

Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton over N-word slur but denies racial intent

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner during PMQs

'I will never unsee that': Dominic Raab mocked after winking at Angela Rayner

This is the moment a man was rescued from railway tracks after falling through the gap between the train and platform.

Dramatic moment man is rescued from under a train after 'falling through the gap'

Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Halifax slammed over 'nonsense' staff pronoun badges as customers threaten to close accounts
Keir Starmer said the UK should not rejoin the EU common market, whilst Sadiq Khan said it should

Labour's single market rift: Starmer says 'no case' for rejoining despite call from Khan

Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years on Tuesday.

Prince Andrew 'could be FBI's next target' after Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years

Travis Barker is been hospitalised in LA

Travis Barker's family plea for 'prayers' after drummer hospitalised with mystery illness

Airbnb has permanently banned parties at all its properties

Airbnb permanently bans parties at all properties around the world

Footage has emerged of the missile strike on the mall in Ukraine

Horror moment Russian missile obliterates shopping mall in Ukraine

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced plans to revolutionise the NHS app.

Revolutionised NHS app to have 'virtual wards' and GP messages to free up hospitals

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice
An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall (Christophe Ena/PA)

Life without parole for surviving extremist who carried out Paris attacks
A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar (Phil Marcelo/AP)

Great white sharks head to Cape Cod as busy tourist season gets under way
Police outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris

Vatican Pope Pelosi

Pro-choice Nancy Pelosi receives communion at Vatican despite home city ban
Workers clear debris at the Kremenchuk shopping centre damaged in the Russian rocket attack

Search ongoing for 20 missing after Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre
People attend a community vigil for the dozens of people found dead in a trailer in San Antonio

‘Difficult process’ identifying Texas lorry trailer death victims – authorities
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

US abortion ruling ‘a setback’ that will cost lives, says WHO chief
Dutch farmers protesting against government plans gather for a demonstration at Stroe

Dutch PM condemns farmers’ protests at minister’s home

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in by committee chairman Bennie Thompson

Trump dismissed January 6 threats and wanted to join crowd, says former aide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London