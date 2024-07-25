Race row erupts as protesters accuse Manchester police of ‘racism’ after teenager kicked in head by officer

Protests have taken place on the streets of Manchester. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Manchester after a police officer was filmed kicking and stamping on a teenager's head at the city's airport.

Crowds descended on St Peter’s Square before marching towards the Town Hall, with protesters carrying signs that accused Greater Manchester Police of being ‘racist’.

Others carried signs that read ‘no justice, no peace’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’.

There were also protests outside Rochdale Police Station on Wednesday evening after the release of the shocking footage.

In the video, Fahir Khan was kicked in the face and his head was stamped on by an armed police officer. The incident allegedly left Khan with a cyst on his brain, his lawyer said on Thursday.

After the footage was released, GMP said three officers required hospital treatment after encountering members of the public at the airport. One female officer was left with a broken nose.

One officer has been suspended over the incident. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating the incident.

'No justice, no peace'. Picture: Getty

The footage went viral on social media on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Thousands have taken to the streets in Manchester. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, a former top police officer warned that police should not "mete out summary justice" after the footage was posted to social media.

Dal Babu, a former Met Police superintendent, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that "most sensible people" would look at a video of a man being kicked and stamped on as he lay on the floor "and think that's excessive force".

Warning: the below video contains violent scenes

He's wearing shorts, legs are exposed, hands by his side, doesn't appear to be carrying any weapons. Position he has adopted would indicate compliance. Being kicked to the back of head is a prima facie assault & against Home Office approved techniques. Chap on bench assaulted too pic.twitter.com/uh7FY75iJH — 🅚🅐🅢🅗 🅐🅗🅜🅔🅓 (@KashAhmed77) July 24, 2024

He said that if the people arrested had committed a crime, then the relevant authorities would charge them.

Mr Babu said: "The police aren't judge and jury. They're there to arrest people, place them before the Crown Prosecution Service, who will make a decision about charging and then place them before the court if that's what the decision is."

Mr Babu added that "the crumb of comfort that we can probably take from this horrific incident is that the public are outraged that this level of violence is used by police, because it's not the norm.

"You know, the vast [majority of] times that our police deal with people isn't with this level of violence."

Mr Babu said it was "perfectly acceptable [for police] to use force when it's appropriate when it's proportionate."

He added: "I've had somebody pull out a gun against me knives out of me, you go to an incident, you don't know if somebody's got a knife, you will use force.

"And that's perfectly reasonable, and the public and the courts will understand that. But... I cannot think of any circumstances on where somebody is in a prone position, apparently compliant and be on their back that you would go and kick him in the head."

But Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said on Thursday that it was "not a clear-cut situation".

Having seen footage leading up to the incident, he said it "escalates very quickly".

Andy Burnham has said the video is ‘not clear cut’. Picture: Alamy

Police said that they had been called out to an altercation between members of the public, and were attacked while responding.

Mr Burnham told World at One: "It was, I think, an issue on a flight coming into Manchester Airport.

"When the flight landed, two individuals ... were waiting for their mum, who I think said that there'd been an issue on the flight and she pointed somebody out and then there was an altercation in the arrivals hall.

"And then that individual who was involved in that - or a couple - were followed by cameras through the airport, and then we get to the scene that people have seen, which is in the car park area of Manchester Airport."

In a statement released on Thursday, police said: "Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.

"A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full independent investigation.

"We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place."

Mr Burnham said the force was right to refer itself to the police watchdog but there were "issues on both sides".

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in statement: "This morning I have spoken to Greater Manchester Police and the Mayor of Greater Manchester about the urgent steps they are taking in response to the incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, and the video that circulated online yesterday.

"I share the deep concern surrounding the video and understand the widespread distress it will have caused. I welcome the initiation of an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following a referral from Greater Manchester Police.

"It is extremely important that the IOPC are able to begin the investigation swiftly and conduct it thoroughly, examining all of the evidence, with clear and transparent ways for all those affected to be able to raise their concerns with the IOPC.

"I welcome the engagement by the Mayor of Greater Manchester with local communities. It is essential that the police have the trust of communities and the public rightly expect high standards from those in charge of keeping us safe.

"I am continuing to receive updates from Greater Manchester Police. It is vital that we now allow this investigation to proceed fairly and independently."

Unbelievable amount of people have turned up outside Rochdale Police Station to show their support towards the lads. pic.twitter.com/jUPOhr8yJ6 — Mohammed H Congress (@Congy99) July 24, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, an apparent lawyer for the two men in the video broke their silence following their release from Cheadle police station.

The lawyer said they would make a formal complaint of assault and wounding against the officers who assaulted the pair and their elderly mother.

"We will keep you updated," he said, adding they "will get justice".

On Wednesday evening, hundreds gathered outside Rochdale Police Station singing chants of "GMP shame on you!".

We are aware of an incident involving Greater Manchester Police officers that took place yesterday and, as a result, the force is investigating the matter. We will support the investigation in any way possible. https://t.co/QIXIjt2rbp — Manchester Airport (@manairport) July 24, 2024

Police said that the incident took place after their officers had been subject to a serious assault, with one female officer suffering a broken nose.

They said they acknowledged concerns about the behaviour, but added that the officers were responding were armed, and there was a risk that their guns could be taken.

Four men have been arrested.

In a tweet, Manchester Airport said: "We are aware of an incident involving Greater Manchester Police officers that took place yesterday and, as a result, the force is investigating the matter.

"We will support the investigation in any way possible."