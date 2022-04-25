Rachel Reeves claims Tory MP said she 'shouldn't be in Cabinet' if she was pregnant

25 April 2022, 09:30

By Sophie Barnett

A Tory MP told Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves that she "shouldn't be in the Cabinet" if Labour won the election while she was pregnant with her second child.

Asked how commonplace misogyny is in the House of Commons, the Labour MP said "with sadness" there are instances of it "every day".

She told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that she experienced misogyny while pregnant with her second child in 2015.

"I remember a few years ago, when I was pregnant with my second child, and a Conservative MP said that if Labour won the election I shouldn't be in the Cabinet, because I wouldn't be able to concentrate on having a new baby and a big job," she said.

"Nobody says that about fathers in the House of Commons, 'you can't have a big job and be a dad', but people do say it about women.

"This sort of stuff, particularly focusing on what women look like and what women wear, it's sort of always been the case in the last 100 years of women in Parliament, that there has been a particular focus on women's dress and what they look like."

Ms Reeves did not name the Tory MP who she claims made the remark.

Read more: Boris Johnson tells Angela Rayner 'Basic Instinct' claim was not made in his name

Read more: Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

She added: "I don't think there is a single female MP or a single member of staff who's a woman in the House of Commons who hasn't put up, at some point ,with sexism and misogyny. And I don't say that with any pride."

It comes after a story in the Mail on Sunday accused Ms Rayner of crossing and uncrossing her legs to put the Prime Minister "off his stride" during PMQs.

The remarks were said to have been made by a Conservative MP, comparing Ms Rayner's actions to Sharon Stone's famous scene in the film Basic Instinct.

It was widely-condemned, with the deputy Labour leader slamming the "desperate, perverted smears".

Read more: Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

Ms Rayner, who was described as a "brilliant politician" by her colleague Ms Reeves, lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her.

She said: "Boris Johnson's cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

"They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling."

She said Mr Johnson and his backers "clearly have a big problem with women in public life" and that they "should be ashamed of themselves".

"I won't be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail," Ms Rayner added.

Boris Johnson has since publicly condemned the claims, and has written a letter to the deputy Labour leader to distance himself.

Ms Reeves told Nick: "She [Angela Rayner] doesn't have to use her looks or the fact that she's a woman to win a political debate, she does it by the force of argument, and to suggest otherwise I just think is pathetic."

Boris Johnson tweeted: "As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue, I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today."

Ms Rayner has thanked Mr Johnson for standing up for her.

