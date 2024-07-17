Rachel Reeves faces calls to launch inheritance tax raid on pension pots in bid to raise extra £2 billion a year

17 July 2024, 06:07

Rachel Reeves is facing calls to launch an inheritance tax raid on pension pots
Rachel Reeves is facing calls to launch an inheritance tax raid on pension pots. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rachel Reeves is facing calls to launch an inheritance tax raid on pension pots in a bid to raise an extra £2 billion a year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Economists have suggested the Chancellor introduce a death tax on unspent cash in defined contribution funds.

The move would align with recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a report on the UK.

It comes after an IMF updated on Tuesday said the government needed to stick to commitments to balance the books - but high interest rates were making it harder to progress.

Labour has vowed to continue with the previous government's targets on bringing down debt.

But both Labour and the Conservatives faced criticism during the campaign trail for not being realistic about the difficult decisions they would need to make to help the economy.

The IMF previously suggested the government consider "broadening the base of VAT and inheritance tax, while reforming capital gains and property taxation" - a move that could include "removing unnecessary reliefs" for inheritance tax.

Read more: What will be in Keir Starmer's first King's Speech and what does it mean?

Read more: Labour has inherited ‘worst set of circumstances since second world war,’ says Rachel Reeves

David Sturrock, an economist at the IFS, told the Telegraph: “The current system gives an incentive to hold onto pension wealth and use other assets to fund retirement.

“This leads to the rather perverse situation where pensions are used as a vehicle for inheritances rather than to fund retirement.

“In terms of the inheritance tax revenues that would be gained from bringing pension pots into inheritance tax, the impacts now would be modest.

“We estimate around £200m extra could be raised now. But the importance of this special treatment is set to grow quickly because more and more people will arrive at retirement with wealth in DC pension pots over time and the sums involved will be larger.

“In the coming decade or so, we estimate that the revenues raised by bringing pension pots into the scope of IHT would be in the range of £1bn to £2bn.”

However there are concerns that the move could result in some facing double taxation.

As it currently stands, if a pension pot owner below the age of 75 dies, money can be withdrawn without being subject to inheritance tax or income tax.

For those that die after the age of 75, withdrawals are taxed as income - potentially leading to the double tax.

It comes after Ms Reeves said that she recognised the "scale of the challenge" facing the economy.

Any tax changes set to be introduced with not be announced until the Budget in autumn.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We have set out the need to deliver economic stability, so we can grow our economy and keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer will reform the planning system

Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

Exclusive
The Bibby Stockholm is now almost full with 410 people on board, LBC has learned

Mutiny on the Bibby: Migrants go on hunger strike and protests erupt on ‘hell barge’ Bibby Stockholm

A third pro is said to have been named as a 'person of interest' in the Strictly investigation

'Third Strictly professional dancer named' as 'person of interest' in investigation into abuse and bullying claims

Joe Biden has vowed to outlaw the gun used to shoot at Donald Trump

Joe Biden vows to outlaw assault rifle gunman used to shoot at Donald Trump, as he says 'politics has got too heated'

Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son

Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez slammed by teammate Fofana for 'uninhibited racism' after offensive chant

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by the shooter who attempted to assassinate Presidential nominee Donald Trump over "safety concerns", the head of the US Secret Service has admitted.

Snipers weren't placed on 'sloping roof' used by would-be Trump assassin over 'safety' concerns

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands

Gareth Southgate, an Englishman through and through, is one of our most successful managers

Why the next England manager must be… English

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial

US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

The weather is set to get warmer again this week

Exact date sunny weather to return to UK as mini heatwave hits and temperatures top 30C again

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, is escorted to the Kiambu law Courts in Kiambu on July 16, 2024.

'Serial killer' admits to murdering 42 women in Kenya since 2022 as police discover dismembered bodies in quarry

Tragic new footage has emerged of Jay Slater

Haunting footage emerges of Jay Slater dancing hours before he vanished as mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy'

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing confirms celebrities will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government of Gibraltar has said it is "disappointed" after several Spanish men's national football team players celebrated their Euros win with "discriminatory political statements" about the peninsula.

Gibraltar government 'disappointed' as Spanish footballers make 'rancid' comments about the peninsula after Euros win
Two Brits have been shot dead in Sweden - their bodies were found in a burnt out car in Fosie, Malmo

Two Brits shot dead and set on fire in double murder in Sweden with attacker ‘prepared to strike again’
Nathan Ashton attacked two women over a period of eight years

Former Premier League footballer jailed for 16 years after raping two women

Dreamland theme park, Margate, Kent

22 teens suffer suspected overdose at Kent gig as 17-year-old dies

Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his Tenacious D tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a comment on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on stage on Sunday night.

Jack Black cancels tour over Tenacious D bandmate's Trump assassination comment

Six people have died at the Grand Hyatt Erwan Hotel in downtown Bangkok

Mystery as six found dead 'foaming at the mouth at luxury Bangkok hotel 'after being poisoned with cyanide'
TV chef Naomi Pomeroy died in a tubing accident in Oregon

Top US TV chef killed in horror accident on notoriously dangerous river in Oregon

Angela Rayner dismissed the comments made by Trump's would-be Vice President.

Angela Rayner hits back at Trump running mate after 'Islamist UK' comment

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing could 'hire celebrity chaperones' after two professionals accused of misconduct
Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy' after body confirmed as that of missing teen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit