Racist attack on Tube as black charity boss says she was 'bitten' and 'called a slave' by female attacker

Selma Taha said she was subjected to a racist attack on the Tube. Picture: Southall Black Sisters

By Kit Heren

The head of a black and ethnic minority women's rights group has said she was subjected to an "extremely violent" racist attack on the Tube.

Selma Taha, the director of Southall Black Sisters, said the female attacker bit her, called her a slave, made monkey noises and said other racist slurs.

The attacker also pulled clumps of hair from Ms Taha and her friend, and that the bite left an imprint on her skin.

Ms Taha said she needed a tetanus jab and antibiotics after the attack, which is said to have taken place on September 29 on the Northern Line travelling from Camden to King's Cross.

The row came after the woman said to have attacked Ms Taha pushed her suitcase close to her and her friend. Ms Taha asked her to move the suitcase, and the woman is said to have replied: "It's not my fault you're lesser than me."

An off-duty police officer stepped in during the row, but Ms Taha said they didn't do enough.

Southall Black Sisters boss Selma Taha. Picture: Southall Black Sisters

"Almost worse than the shock of the racist attack was the indifference of the police officer," she told the Guardian.

Ms Taha said the attack had left her feeling "flabbergasted" and "upset".

The woman accused of attacking Ms Taha has been arrested on suspicion of assault and a racially aggravated public order offence, and released on bail.

British Transport Police said they were still investigating the incident and asked for witnesses to come forward.

"Officers received a report around 11.30pm on 29 September of an altercation on board a Northern line Underground train," a spokesman said.

Ms Taha was bitten through her clothes. Picture: Southall Black Sisters

"An off-duty officer from the Metropolitan police intervened and separated the group before escorting passengers off at the next stop, King’s Cross, and calling the British Transport Police for assistance."

The Met said: "A complaint has been received to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and we have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"The officer involved is being provided with welfare support during this process.”

Southall Black Sisters are based in south-west London and say they help black and "minoritised" women live free from all forms of violence and abuse.