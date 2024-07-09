Radio DJ kidnapped by 'sadistic thugs' was 'tortured to death in restaurant' yards from Spurs stadium

A radio DJ who was kidnapped by "sadistic thugs" after leaving a Mayfair restaurant died after being beaten, stripped naked and scolded with boiling water in a restaurant just yards from Tottenham Hotspur's stadium.

A court heard how the body of Koray Alpergin was dumped in the woods after he was kidnapped alongside his girlfriend, Gozde Dalbudak, following a night out in London.

Koray Alpergin, a DJ on Turkish radio station Bizim FM, was walking home from the restaurant with Ms Dalbudak when they were bundled into a vehicle in October 2022 after being followed.

On Monday, Isay Stoyanov, 43, and Dylan Weatherley, 20, appeared in court accused of murdering Mr Alpergin, two counts of kidnap and two counts of false imprisonment.

The pair deny the charges.

The court also heard how a third man, Kyle Mitchell-Peart, 31, was also involved, having admitted to two counts of kidnapping and two counts of false imprisonment.

The pair were allegedly followed after a tracker was placed on their car, with the pair taken to restaurant Stadium Lounge just yards from the White Hart Lane stadium, just after 11pm.

The court heard how the DJ endured 94 harrowing injuries during the sustained assault.

Crispin Aylett, KC, prosecuting, told the court on Monday: "On the evening of Thursday 13 October 2022, getting on to two years ago, the victims in the case, Mehmet Koray Alpergin and his girlfriend, Gozde Dalbudak went to an expensive restaurant in Mayfair in central London.

"As Koray Alpergin got out of his Audi car, a man ran towards him, that man was followed by three others, although Mr Alpergin tried to run away, they quickly caught him.

"He was frogmarched past his own car and bundled into a white van parked nearby."

Jurors heard how his girlfriend was locked in a bathroom for two days before her release, with a refrigerator placed in front of the door."

The court heard how the only "mercy" was that Mr Alpergin did not survive the attack.

The court heard how Mr Alpergin had anticipated an incident for some time.

On one occasion, he heard "odd noises" coming from his car on September 24, 2022.

"Ms Dalbudak had remained in the car, she was later to tell the police that she heard the sound of a scuffle," he continued.

"A masked man appeared at the window of the car, he had a knife, he told Ms Dalbudak to be quiet."

Mr Aylett added: "From the number and nature of the injuries that were sustained, the prosecution suggest that it is not hard to envisage a group of sadistic thugs taking it turns to inflict injury, whether with punches and kicks, hitting him with a bat, scalding him with boiling water or stabbing his feet.

"The only mercy, if mercy it be, was that the pathologist considers that Koray Alpergin could not have survived these terrible injuries for very long and certainly not for more than a few hours."

The trial continues.

