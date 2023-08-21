Radio host Chris Evans reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer

21 August 2023, 08:57

Broadcaster and DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has got skin cancer
Broadcaster and DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has got skin cancer. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Broadcaster Chris Evans has shared the news that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The radio host, 57, announced on his show that doctors had given him the diagnosis recently in a discussion about melanoma.

He told his listeners that he was thankful that the condition had been discovered in the extremely early stages and that he hopes to make a full recovery.

He said this morning: "We need to discuss what's going on with this issue. It is a melanoma.

"There's this phrase called a malignant melanoma - you know once you get something and you find out all about it - that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

“But it's been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable.

"[Treatment] will happen on the 14th of September."

He joked: "I can't run for a month afterwards so I'm going to do nothing but run until then. Is that ok?"

Read more: Spanish Women's World Cup-winning goalscorer found out father was dead after lifting trophy

Read more: Two men die in Ironman swim in Ireland after event was delayed for a day due to Storm Betty

Chris had another skin cancer scare in 2019, saying he underwent tests after finding marks on his body just before Christmas.

He said at the time: "I went and had a few marks on my body inspected by a skin expert before Christmas and she said, ‘You need to come and see me again, just because of your complexion’.”

He was advised to have his skin checked once a year.

He was also given the all clear after a prostate cancer scare in 2015.

