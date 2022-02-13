RAF deputy suspended after angry neighbours spot him naked in garden

Andrew Turner has been suspended over claims he flashed his neigbours. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

An RAF deputy chief has been suspended after his neighbours reportedly made a complaint about him being naked in his garden.

Andrew Turner, 54, left neighbours 'astonished' after they spotted him standing naked in the garden of his £1.4million home in Berkshire, in August last year.

The family of three were concerned for the RAF chief's wellbeing after he was allegedly seen "fully naked not even wearing shoes".

But Simon Herbert, told The Daily Mail when he approached Mr Turner, he did not reply, adding "his hands remained down by his side and he just turned away from me and started walking slowly back up his paddock towards his house and garden".

According to the newspaper, Mr Herbert, Leslie Stevens and her 18-year-old daughter were left 'really upset' by the incident which has since caused further tension and disagreements between the neighbours.

The Air Marshal was ordered by police to send a letter to the family last week apologising for an incident he said caused 'absolutely unintentional upset'.

But Mr Herbert said he plans to appeal against the "community resolution" order given by Thames Valley Police as it does not reflect how "upsetting" the behaviour was.

As Deputy Commander Capability of the Royal Air Force, Mr Turner is one of just two Air Marshals standing in rank below Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.

He is responsible for delivering the RAF Strategy to ensure the Service can deliver air and space power for the nation and project power and influence around the World.

Mr Turner is thought to have been suspended two weeks ago and a spokesman for the RAF confirmed: "We are aware of a matter involving a RAF officer, which has been subject to a police investigation. The officer has been suspended from duty without prejudice."