RAF deputy suspended after angry neighbours spot him naked in garden

13 February 2022, 23:28 | Updated: 13 February 2022, 23:43

Andrew Turner has been suspended over claims he flashed his neigbours
Andrew Turner has been suspended over claims he flashed his neigbours. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

An RAF deputy chief has been suspended after his neighbours reportedly made a complaint about him being naked in his garden.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Turner, 54, left neighbours 'astonished' after they spotted him standing naked in the garden of his £1.4million home in Berkshire, in August last year.

The family of three were concerned for the RAF chief's wellbeing after he was allegedly seen "fully naked not even wearing shoes".

But Simon Herbert, told The Daily Mail when he approached Mr Turner, he did not reply, adding "his hands remained down by his side and he just turned away from me and started walking slowly back up his paddock towards his house and garden".

According to the newspaper, Mr Herbert, Leslie Stevens and her 18-year-old daughter were left 'really upset' by the incident which has since caused further tension and disagreements between the neighbours.

Read more: Patient helpline opens after hospital doctor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Read more: 'Danger to life' 90mph wind set to batter Britain as UK braces for 'Storm Dudley'

The Air Marshal was ordered by police to send a letter to the family last week apologising for an incident he said caused 'absolutely unintentional upset'.

But Mr Herbert said he plans to appeal against the "community resolution" order given by Thames Valley Police as it does not reflect how "upsetting" the behaviour was.

As Deputy Commander Capability of the Royal Air Force, Mr Turner is one of just two Air Marshals standing in rank below Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.

He is responsible for delivering the RAF Strategy to ensure the Service can deliver air and space power for the nation and project power and influence around the World.

Mr Turner is thought to have been suspended two weeks ago and a spokesman for the RAF confirmed: "We are aware of a matter involving a RAF officer, which has been subject to a police investigation. The officer has been suspended from duty without prejudice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson will continue with diplomatic efforts this week

PM to hold critical talks with world leaders as Russia on 'brink of war with Ukraine'

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for wind on Wednesday and Thursday

'Danger to life' 90mph wind set to batter Britain as UK braces for 'Storm Dudley'

Weather

An NHS hospital doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Patient helpline opens after hospital doctor arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been withdrawn from West Ham's starting line-up

Kurt Zouma withdrawn from West Ham starting line-up after 'injury' following cat kicking video
Northern Powergrid accidentally wrote a cheque for £2,324,252,080,110

Bungling electric company sends £2trillion cheque to man for storm damage

Mr Habeck said the Ukraine crisis is an extremely dangerous situation, which could result in war in Europe.

Europe 'may be on the verge of war': Germany's vice chancellor on Ukraine

The attack took place outside East Croydon Railway Station.

Police make arrest after woman's hair ripped from scalp in race attack

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he had cancelled a family trip

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace cancels family half term break amid Ukraine crisis

Lord Coe called for greater diplomatic efforts at international sporting events, instead of boycotts.

Lord Coe explains why he thinks boycotts of sporting events are meaningless

The collapse occurred at Two More Years pub in Hackney Wick.

'I can’t believe we aren’t dead': Hackney bar customers' terror after floor collapsed

Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'

Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'

Jack Monroe heaped praise on Asda for offering more of its Smartprice range again

Food campaigner Jack Monroe praises Asda for making Smartprice range cheaper

Sadiq Khan said the new Met chief needs a robust plan to deal with cultural issues within the Met

New Met chief must deal with "cultural problems" within the force, says Sadiq Khan

RSPCA warn the number of abandoned animals could increase due to the cost of living crisis

RSPCA warn cost of living crisis could see number of animals abandoned soar

Emergency services have rushed to a bar in London after "part of a building collapsed"

13 people injured after mezzanine floor collapses in London bar

The UK is braced for freezing temperatures, snow and heavy rain

Met Office weather warning: Floods, freezing temperatures and snow flurries forecast

Weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protester is arrested as police remove truck drivers and supporters at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor

Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s Zelensky asks for evidence on new invasion warnings
Former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai speaks during a press conference in Kabul

Former Afghan president calls Biden order on frozen funds ‘unjust and unfair’
Relatives carry the body of Mushtaq Ahmed, who was killed by a mob

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

An instructor demonstrates a Kalashnikov assault rifle in Kyiv

Flights to Ukraine halted or redirected as crisis brews

Re-elected German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, is congratulated by his wife Elke Buedenbender

German president re-elected for second term

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

German president set to be elected for another term

US Koreas Japan Blinken

US, Japan and South Korea meet to discuss North Korea

Germany Russia Ukraine

German leader travels to Russia and Ukraine as tensions grow

Virus Outbreak Canada Protests

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests grow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse

Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse
'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War coalition co-founder on Ukraine

'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War Coalition co-founder on Ukraine
Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

'Black history belongs us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

'Black history belongs to us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps
David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him

David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him
Iain Dale invites Kurt Zouma to LBC phone-in amid cat kicking scandal

Iain Dale invites Kurt Zouma to LBC phone-in amid cat kicking scandal
'My priority is my children': Brit fleeing Ukraine shares pain at leaving home of 30 years

'My priority is my children': Brit fleeing Ukraine shares pain at leaving home of 30 years
Ex-top cop slams Sadiq for 'blanketly condemning' Met following Dick resignation

Ex-top cop slams Sadiq for condemning Met following Dick resignation
'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police