RAF fighter jets scrambled to monitor Russian military aircraft detected near UK airspace

15 November 2024, 10:58 | Updated: 15 November 2024, 11:25

Two typhoon jets tracked the Russian aircraft.
Two typhoon jets tracked the Russian aircraft. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

RAF fighter jets were scrambled to monitor a Russian military aircraft near UK airspace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland tracked a Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

The Kremlin aircraft had entered the UK’s area of interest but had not yet infringed on its sovereign airspace.

A Ministry of Defence statement read: "The Russian reconnaissance plane had been detected in the UK's area of interest and at no time was it able to enter UK sovereign airspace.

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'not satisfied' as UK growth slows between July and September

"The Typhoons, which were supported by a Voyager refuelling aircraft, are part of the RAF's Quick Reaction Alert," the statement added.

This marks the second time in three months that the RAF or Royal Navy have Russian ships and aircraft nearing UK territory.

Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon FGR4 (REG: ZK314) landing on a technical stop.
Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon FGR4 (REG: ZK314) landing on a technical stop. Picture: Alamy

The incident comes after the Royal Navy shadowed Russian military vessels passing through the English Channel over the past week.

HMS Iron Duke and tanker RFA Tideforce tracked three Russian vessels, led by the Kremlin’s new frigate Admiral Golovko.

Golovko’s vessel was joined by oceanographic research vessel Yantar and supporting tanker Vyazma.

The Norwegian Navy had tracked the three ships before the Royal Navy took over.

Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces, said: "Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK.

"The Royal Navy and RAF have once again shown they stand ready to defend our country at a moment's notice and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of those involved in these latest operations."

These escort operations are routine for the Royal Navy but take on increased significance as tensions between the UK and Russia continue to grow over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

Following Donald Trump's victory in the US election, many suggested some for of peace, which would likely include Ukraine giving up large swathes of land, could be found.

However, the Kremlin has denied reports that Donald Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin and that he urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov called news that the US president-elect warned Putin of the United States’ sizeable military force stationed in Europe were "pure fiction".

It had also been reported that the two leaders also discussed a path to wider peace in Europe as well as agreed to a later call to finalise a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Peskov said: "This is the clearest example of quality of information sometimes published even in fairly reputable publications. It is entirely inaccurate. This is pure fabrication; it is simply false information."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Doyle rammed the stolen car into the police officer.

Moment teenage car thief rams police officer off motorbike during chase, leaving PC seriously hurt

From the world's richest man to a 'vaccine sceptic': Trump picks his radical right-wing cabinet.

From the world's richest man to a 'vaccine sceptic': Trump picks his radical right-wing cabinet

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan said Donald Trump should be given 'the benefit of the doubt'

'Let's give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt,' Sadiq Khan tells LBC after war of words with president-elect

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan said: "I want to thank NX121 and all the other firearms officers" in London

Sadiq Khan thanks police officer who shot dead gangster Chris Kaba and says armed officers 'deserve our support'

Footage of the turbulence onboard the flight has been posted online

Horror moment screaming air passengers lifted out of seats in extreme turbulence as plane forced to turn back

Javier Milei met with Donald Trump

Chainsaw-toting Argentina president Javier Milei becomes first foreign leader to meet Trump since election

Davina McCall has revealed she's undergoing brain surgery today to remove a benign tumour.

Davina McCall going ‘off grid’ as she is undergoing brain surgery after finding ‘very rare’ tumour

People enjoying a walk during snow falling

Snow to hit UK tomorrow as Brits set to shiver in -2C Arctic blast

England fans reported a 'heavy-handed' approach from Greek police.

FA launches investigation as England fans report 'heavy-handed policing and tear gas' before Greece clash

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The grandmother said she was hauled off a flight after a row over a sandwich

Grandmother, 79, 'hauled off a Jet2 flight by armed officers for refusing to pay £9 for a frozen tuna bap'

Exclusive
Sam Eljamel's victims have called for justice

'There has to be a day of reckoning': Patients left disabled and injured by rogue surgeon demand extradition from Libya

Residents are moved out of the nursing home where least 10 people have died in a fire in Zaragoza, Spain, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ferran Mallol )

At least ten dead and more injured in fire at Spanish nursing home

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey and LBC tested the River Colwill

UK's biggest water company fails three environmental tests carried out by Feargal Sharkey and LBC

Rachel Reeves confirmed the tax hike in her autumn Budget

Rachel Reeves 'not satisfied' as UK growth slows between July and September

Trump continues to name his cabinet

Trump’s controversial Cabinet - Anti-vax RFK Jr nominated as health chief as defence figures ‘alarmed’ by Gabbard

Latest News

See more Latest News

Portrait Of Shel Talmy

Music producer Shel Talmy, who worked with The Who and David Bowie, dies aged 87

Lillington Gardens in Pimlico has won multiple awards for its design but residents' lives are being affected by damp and mould

Mould, leaks and collapsing roofs: Inside Britain’s ‘best council estate’

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London

Child, 9, among kids investigated by police for hate ‘incidents’ after calling classmate ‘r****d’
South Yorkshire Police Headline Image

Elderly woman in life-threatening condition after prison transport vehicle collides with pedestrians
c

Chancellor sets out financial reforms in key speech as she criticises measures brought in after 2008 economic crash
Holidaymakers Begin Christmas Getaway

More than 700,000 passengers suffered delays after password of engineer allowed to work remotely didn't work
Weather maps show areas of the UK which could be hit by snow

UK weather maps show regions expected to see heavy snowfall as cold and wintry spell on the way
Cynthia Erivo

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo says feeling like an outsider and 'not fitting in' drew her to role of Elphaba
Robert F Kennedy Jr

Donald Trump picks anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead Department of Health

France and Israel fans clash with police in Paris despite ramped up police presence following Amsterdam unrest

France and Israel fans clash amid ramped up police presence in Paris for UEFA Nations League game

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News