RAF fighter jets scrambled to monitor Russian military aircraft detected near UK airspace

By Henry Moore

RAF fighter jets were scrambled to monitor a Russian military aircraft near UK airspace.

Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland tracked a Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

The Kremlin aircraft had entered the UK’s area of interest but had not yet infringed on its sovereign airspace.

A Ministry of Defence statement read: "The Russian reconnaissance plane had been detected in the UK's area of interest and at no time was it able to enter UK sovereign airspace.

"The Typhoons, which were supported by a Voyager refuelling aircraft, are part of the RAF's Quick Reaction Alert," the statement added.

This marks the second time in three months that the RAF or Royal Navy have Russian ships and aircraft nearing UK territory.

The incident comes after the Royal Navy shadowed Russian military vessels passing through the English Channel over the past week.

HMS Iron Duke and tanker RFA Tideforce tracked three Russian vessels, led by the Kremlin’s new frigate Admiral Golovko.

Golovko’s vessel was joined by oceanographic research vessel Yantar and supporting tanker Vyazma.

The Norwegian Navy had tracked the three ships before the Royal Navy took over.

Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces, said: "Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK.

"The Royal Navy and RAF have once again shown they stand ready to defend our country at a moment's notice and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of those involved in these latest operations."

These escort operations are routine for the Royal Navy but take on increased significance as tensions between the UK and Russia continue to grow over the invasion of Ukraine.

Following Donald Trump's victory in the US election, many suggested some for of peace, which would likely include Ukraine giving up large swathes of land, could be found.

However, the Kremlin has denied reports that Donald Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin and that he urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov called news that the US president-elect warned Putin of the United States’ sizeable military force stationed in Europe were "pure fiction".

It had also been reported that the two leaders also discussed a path to wider peace in Europe as well as agreed to a later call to finalise a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Peskov said: "This is the clearest example of quality of information sometimes published even in fairly reputable publications. It is entirely inaccurate. This is pure fabrication; it is simply false information."