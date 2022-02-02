Breaking News

RAF jets scramble as "unidentified aircraft" approaches UK

2 February 2022, 12:42 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 13:32

RAF jets scrambled to intercept an unidentified aircraft
RAF jets scrambled to intercept an unidentified aircraft. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

RAF Typhoon jets have been scrambled to respond to an "unidentified aircraft" that was approaching the UK.

The combat jets flew from RAF Lossiemouth in northern Scotland and were joined by a Voyager refuelling tanker.

No further details were revealed by the air force, with a spokesman refusing to speak further until the operation was over.

The RAF regularly intercepts aircraft that approach the UK's "area of interest".

These include regular flights of Russian aircraft. Jets were scrambled in November last year when TU-160 Blackjacks bombers approached that "area of interest".

While it is unknown if the aircraft are Russian, it comes during a high stakes stand-off between the West and Moscow.

Boris Johnson flew to Kiev on Tuesday to hold talks and a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

Flying away from mounting criticism over the Partygate saga in London, Mr Johnson pledged £88 million more in help to build up Ukraine's "resilience" and reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies.

He said the UK stood "shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine" and pledged tough action on Russia if any of the roughly 100,000 troops massed on the border were to invade.

"We have done all this and prepared all this not as a show of hostility towards Russia, but as a demonstration that we will always stand up for freedom and democracy and Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of aggression," he said,

"It is vital that Russia steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy, and I believe that is still possible."

Russia and Western countries have entered talks, with Moscow demanding Nato's military infrastructure in countries that joined Nato after 1997 is removed. It also wants guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia never join the military alliance.

The US described the Kremlin's demands as a non-starter but had said it would be willing to talk over issues such as arms control.

Boris Johnson was due to speak with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, having had to push back the previously-scheduled call on Monday when he apologised to MPs over the Partygate saga.

Updates to follow

