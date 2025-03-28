Family killed by drunk ex-RAF pilot in M6 crash after he slammed into them head-on while driving wrong way

28 March 2025, 05:57

A family was killed in the horror crash
A family was killed in the horror crash. Picture: Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A family was killed by a decorated former RAF fighter pilot in a crash on the M6 as he bid to end his own life, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Woods, 40, from Cambridgeshire, was killed in the accident after his Skoda collided with a Toyota carrying Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, his partner Jade McEnroe, 33, along with children Filip, 15, Dominic, seven, and Arran, seven, on October 15 last year.

All but Arran were killed in the crash.

Woods was travelling the wrong way down the motorway. A two-thirds empty bottle of gin was found in the car.

The inquest heard how he had been a flight lieutenant and then a squadron leader during his 14-year RAF career.

He completed three tours of Iraq and two of Afghanistan, receiving a commendation, before leaving in 2019.

Woods then worked for BAE Systems as a flight instructor.

Read more: Driver, 40, killed after 'driving the wrong way down M6' alongside four others was a 'former Top Gun pilot'

Read more: Pictured: Mother and father who died in horror fireball crash on M6 when car travelled 'wrong way' down motorway named

Jade McEnroe, 33, Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and two boys aged seven and 15, were killed when their Toyota crashed head-on with another car reported to be traveling the wrong way down the motorway. Picture: Facebook
Jade McEnroe, 33, Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and two boys aged seven and 15, were killed when their Toyota crashed head-on with another car reported to be traveling the wrong way down the motorway. Picture: Facebook. Picture: Facebook

The inquest heard how he had a history of anxiety and problem alcohol use.

On the day of the crash, he had gone to a conference near Preston, falling asleep and snoring - leading other attendees to think he might be under the influence of alcohol.

Woods did not show up to the afternoon session and instead headed north on the M6, driving erratically and frightening his fellow drivers.

Woods then pulled onto the hard shoulder and made a sudden u-turn into oncoming traffic, driving for over a mile. Witnesses told of near misses as they swerved out of his way.

He eventually hit the Toyota head-on, flipping it on its side. He died of multiple injuries. An inquest into the family's deaths will be held next week.

Detective Sergeant Deb Story of Cumbria police, told the inquest: “I would say that it was a deliberate act. Had Mr Woods survived, I would have presented the case seeking a charge of manslaughter.”

Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and his two of his sons, Filip Rossa, 15, and Dominic Rossa, seven, were killed when their Toyota was involved in a crash on the M6 last Tuesday
Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, and his two of his sons, Filip Rossa, 15, and Dominic Rossa, seven, were killed when their Toyota was involved in a crash on the M6 last Tuesday. Picture: Cumbria Police

In tribute to her sons Filip and Dominic, the boys' mother, Kamila, who was not involved in the collision, said earlier: "We are heartbroken at the passing of our beloved angels - Filip and Dominic.

"Filip was very intelligent, sensitive and full of love. We will never forget his smile, open arms, and the words 'tuli, tuli' hugs, hugs). He was fascinated by computer games but also incredibly good at chess.

"He loved chemistry and dreamed of studying at the University of Glasgow.

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'
Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'. Picture: GoFundMe

"Dominic was always smiling, very resolute and sociable. He was extremely caring, always thinking of others first, and the first to help if someone was in trouble. Always surrounded by a group of friends of all ages.

"He loved dinosaurs and Pokemon, but most of all he loved penguins and dreamed of adopting one. Our lives will never be the same again."

