Family killed by drunk ex-RAF pilot in M6 crash after he slammed into them head-on while driving wrong way

By Kit Heren

A family was killed by a decorated former RAF fighter pilot in a crash on the M6 as he bid to end his own life, an inquest has heard.

Richard Woods, 40, from Cambridgeshire, was killed in the accident after his Skoda collided with a Toyota carrying Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, his partner Jade McEnroe, 33, along with children Filip, 15, Dominic, seven, and Arran, seven, on October 15 last year.

All but Arran were killed in the crash.

Woods was travelling the wrong way down the motorway. A two-thirds empty bottle of gin was found in the car.

The inquest heard how he had been a flight lieutenant and then a squadron leader during his 14-year RAF career.

He completed three tours of Iraq and two of Afghanistan, receiving a commendation, before leaving in 2019.

Woods then worked for BAE Systems as a flight instructor.

The inquest heard how he had a history of anxiety and problem alcohol use.

On the day of the crash, he had gone to a conference near Preston, falling asleep and snoring - leading other attendees to think he might be under the influence of alcohol.

Woods did not show up to the afternoon session and instead headed north on the M6, driving erratically and frightening his fellow drivers.

Woods then pulled onto the hard shoulder and made a sudden u-turn into oncoming traffic, driving for over a mile. Witnesses told of near misses as they swerved out of his way.

He eventually hit the Toyota head-on, flipping it on its side. He died of multiple injuries. An inquest into the family's deaths will be held next week.

Detective Sergeant Deb Story of Cumbria police, told the inquest: “I would say that it was a deliberate act. Had Mr Woods survived, I would have presented the case seeking a charge of manslaughter.”

In tribute to her sons Filip and Dominic, the boys' mother, Kamila, who was not involved in the collision, said earlier: "We are heartbroken at the passing of our beloved angels - Filip and Dominic.

"Filip was very intelligent, sensitive and full of love. We will never forget his smile, open arms, and the words 'tuli, tuli' hugs, hugs). He was fascinated by computer games but also incredibly good at chess.

"He loved chemistry and dreamed of studying at the University of Glasgow.

"Dominic was always smiling, very resolute and sociable. He was extremely caring, always thinking of others first, and the first to help if someone was in trouble. Always surrounded by a group of friends of all ages.

"He loved dinosaurs and Pokemon, but most of all he loved penguins and dreamed of adopting one. Our lives will never be the same again."