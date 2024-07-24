'Dangerous sexual predator' jailed after raping woman he offered to walk home after night out

Rafat Galhad has been jailed for ten years
Rafat Galhad has been jailed for ten years. Picture: MPS/Google

A man described as a 'dangerous sexual predator' who subjected a woman to a violent rape after offering to walk her home from a night out has been jailed.

Rafat Galhad, of Ashmount Road, Tottenham, was sentenced to ten years imprisonment on Thursday, 4 July at Wood Green Crown Court for one count of rape and one count of attempted rape against one woman.

Police were first made aware of Galhad when the victim-survivor made an emergency call on December 2023 to say she had been raped at a property in east London.

The victim-survivor had been out with friends in Hackney on Kingsland Road when Galhad offered to walk the victim home.

He then subjected the victim-survivor to a violent rape, causing multiple injuries.

The victim was enjoying a night out with friends on the Kingsland Road, Hackney
The victim was enjoying a night out with friends on the Kingsland Road, Hackney. Picture: GoggleMaps

Officers found and arrested within 24 hours after the crime was immediately reported.

He was charged two days later.

He was sent to trial at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 10 June, where he pleaded guilty to his offences.

Detective Constable Imran Musalman, the officer leading the investigation, said: “Galhad was a dangerous sexual predator who targeted the victim-survivor while she was on a night out.

"This sentence sends a clear message to would-be offenders - the police will actively pursue and prosecute offenders using the full extent of the law.

“Violence against women and girls has a profound and long-lasting impact on those affected.

"Such violence affects local communities and impacts how safe people feel where they live, and how confident they are in their local police.

"Our job is to safeguard victims and secure justice for them. We will not stop in our mission to tackle violence against women and girls.”

