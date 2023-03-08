Man 'found his dead best friend in just 15 minutes' after Newport horror smash - after police needed 46 hours

8 March 2023, 08:42

Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross all died in the crash
Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross all died in the crash. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A man found his best friend who died in a car crash near Newport after just 15 minutes of looking, after police were looking for nearly two days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Father-and-son pair Matthew Pace, 45, and Lewis, 26, a friend of Rafel Jeanne, one of the three people who died in the horror crash off the A448, went looking for the wreckage after his pal had been missing for nearly two days.

They saw the tyre tracks coming off the St Mellons roundabout before letting police know.

Window cleaner Mr Pace said: “The police took over so luckily I didn’t actually have to see the wreckage.

“If they were found sooner, maybe there would be better news.

Rafel Jeanne
Rafel Jeanne. Picture: Social media

“I would have thought the police would have been looking from the moment they were reported missing on Saturday.”

Lewis said he was "best mates" with Rafel and the last time they spoke was Thursday night.

He added: “I'm devastated. I can't cope, I can't eat. It's just devastating.

"When I saw them skid marks, obviously I was praying that it was nothing to do with it and it turns out it was."

Eve Smith
Eve Smith. Picture: Alamy

Along with Mr Jeanne, 24, Eve Smith, 21 and Darcy Ross, 21, died in the collision, while Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in a critical condition.

The group were eventually found on Monday morning, after going missing in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers believe the car was involved in a collision and left the road some time later, but further investigations are needed to establish an exact time.

Friends, family and well-wishers held a vigil for the crash victims on Tuesday night.

Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died in the smash
Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died in the smash. Picture: social media

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies, of South Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected by this tragic incident.

"To ensure independent oversight, South Wales Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in these circumstances." The IOPC has said it is investigating the incident.

The group had been to a social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday and are thought to have then travelled 40 miles to the Trecco Bay area of Porthcawl. After failing to go home, the five were reported missing by their families.

Anna Cerowicz, the mother of Ms Russon, said she didn't know how the police had not found the crash for so long. She added that she wondered if the people who died could have been saved if they were found sooner.

Sophie Russon
Sophie Russon. Picture: Social media

Ms Cerowicz, who said her daughter had been left "unrecognisable", added: “The police told me they died on impact but the only people who will know that are Sophie and Shane. They are the only witnesses."

She told The Sun she called Gwent Police 20 times over the weekend but was told at first she was probably still out enjoying herself: "I told them that wasn't Sophie. She doesn’t go out on weekend benders.

"No one could reach her on her mobile on social media which she uses all the time."On Sunday the police told me to stop ringing — they weren't annoyed, just dismissive."

David Ford, IOPC director, said: "After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent Police and South Wales Police, we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

Shane Loughlin is one of two men also missing
Shane Loughlin is one of two men also missing. Picture: Social media

"We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.

"We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French strikes

Trains and flights cancelled as French strikers increase pressure

The 'snow tornado' in Shetland

Farmer spots 'snow devil' tornado tearing through Scottish field as he feeds his sheep, while Brits shiver in freezing cold
Cathay losses

Lifting of quarantine in Hong Kong stems Cathay’s £705m losses

Greek transport strikes

Greek unions stage strikes over safety following rail crash disaster

Russia Ukraine War

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Gary Lineker has drawn criticism for comparing the language to that of Nazi Germany

Minister says Gary Lineker needs a 'red card' for comparing government migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

Many schools have been forced to close as snow blankets parts of the UK

Schools shut as snow blasts Britain: Is you child's school closed? Check the full list here

Sophie Russon's mother said she is unrecognisable

Newport horror crash survivor 'left hanging' in car wreckage for 2 days is 'unrecognisable', mother says

Women in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women, says UN

The e-bike battery blaze broke out rapidly

Horrifying video shows moment e-bike battery erupts into huge fire as flames engulf house

Snow warnings are in place

'Severe' warning issued to motorists as Britain is battered by blizzards and temperatures plunge to -15C

In this April 30, 2019 file photo, Sudanese Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council speaks at a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan general says military leaders are clinging to power

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked fury among Tory MPs after a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

Gary Lineker sparks fury among Tory MPs after comparing migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

Rishi Sunak has warned he is "up for the fight" against any legal challenges to his controversial new Bill to tackle small boat crossings, as the Home Secretary admitted it may be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

New plans to stop small boats 'very concerning' says UN refugee body as Rishi Sunak insists he's 'up for the fight'

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory backbenchers, has become the latest senior Conservative MP to announce they will stand down at the next general election.

1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady becomes latest senior Tory MP to announce they won't stand at next election

The European drugs regulator has opposed plans to a giant purpose-built "erotic centre" near its headquarters in Amsterdam.

Eurocrats oppose multi-story mega-brothel being built near Amsterdam headquarters

Latest News

See more Latest News

During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, assistant state attorney Pascale Achille holds up a camouflage hat with a red brim that was seen worn by shooting suspect Michael Boatwri

XXXTentacion’s alleged killers were ‘predators’, prosecutor tells trial

Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil for three people killed in a car crash at the weekend.

Hundreds attend vigil for three friends killed in Cardiff car crash as two survivors fight for life
Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States, speaks to the media prior to an opening ceremony of the exhibition of his artworks at the Mosfilm studi

Merchant of Death shows off art in Moscow after prisoner swap with basketballer

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into M

Two kidnapped Americans ‘who travelled for tummy tuck’ found dead in Mexico

Karren Brady speaks to Andrew Marr

'Women give birth to every taxpayer on the planet – we deserve a break,' says Baroness Karren Brady
The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' union has announced it has suspended all industrial action at Network Rail after receiving a new pay offer.

RMT suspends all strikes at Network rail after receiving new pay offer

Former Home Secretary has called said the Government's new bill to tackle illegal immigration is "not doable", branding the move a "Donald Trump playbook measure".

Former Home Sec says Sunak's Illegal Immigration Bill an impractical 'Donald Trump playbook measure'
A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette before being shot

Ukrainian military identifies smoking soldier shot dead in shocking war video

Emerati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi during an interview at the International Space Station

Latest astronaut from UAE still getting used to space

Passengers and crew members restraining a man who, according to federal authorities, tried to open an airliner’s emergency door and stab a flight attendant

Passengers ‘worked together to tackle’ man who tried to open plane door

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants
Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill
Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'
Charlotte Lynch writes: "I was just doing my job. I was clearly a journalist, but I could have been somebody simply walking by. I was not committing a crime."

'I was just doing my job!' LBC Reporter opens up on arrest as protection for journalists added into anti-protest laws
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit