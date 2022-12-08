Raheem Sterling to return to England World Cup camp after flying home following burglary

Raheem Sterling will rejoin the England camp. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Raheem Sterling will rejoin England's World Cup camp in Qatar after flying back to the UK last week when his home was broken into.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chelsea forward, 28, flew home last Sunday after his house in Cobham, Surrey, was burgled on Saturday, to be with his partner and three young children.

Some £300,000 worth of watches were stolen from Mr Sterling's property in the break-in last week.

His family were out at the time of the burglary.

Officers said that "no threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively", adding that "enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

Sterling missed England's second-round clash with Senegal, with the Three Lions claiming a 3-0 victory in his absence.

That means England will play France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount in training last week. Picture: Getty

It is unclear if Sterling will start the game, having missed several days of preparation this week, and with his fellow wide forwards Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden both having performed well in the win over Senegal.

Sterling has been a key player for Gareth Southgate, despite occasional criticism over his performances in an England shirt.

He started the first two games of this tournament, scoring in the 6-2 win over Iran. He has played 81 times for England, scoring 20 goals, since making his debut in 2012.

Raheem Sterling is a key player for England. Picture: Getty

Surrey police arrested two men on suspicion of burglary at an address in Oxshott, about three miles away from Sterling's house.

Police have said they do not think they are linked to the break-in at the England star's property, after originally saying that the incidents could be connected.