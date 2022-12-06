Raheem Sterling 'will not return to World Cup until his family is safe'

6 December 2022, 08:34

Raheem Sterling left the World Cup to return home for his family
Raheem Sterling left the World Cup to return home for his family. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Raheem Sterling will not return to the World Cup until he is sure his family is safe and has told friends he wants to be 100 per cent sure before he returns to Qatar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The star and his family have been left "shaken" by the burglary at his mansion, in which jewellery and watches reportedly worth up to £300,000 were stolen.

Police were called on Saturday after his partner Paige returned home to find ‘a number of items including jewellery and watches’ had been stolen.

Sterling told everyone "there is no way I'm going anywhere unless I'm 100 per cent sure that my family can be kept safe", a source told the Sun.

Police say no witnesses have come forward at this stage to say armed suspects or threats of violence were involved.

Read more: Raiders steal £300k of watches from England star Raheem Sterling's home as 'no threat of violence' police say

The 27-year-old Chelsea star was given leave to return to the UK from England's World Cup camp in Qatar after he learned about the burglary.

Sterling left the squad to return home
Sterling left the squad to return home. Picture: Alamy

Sources close to Sterling had indicated on Sunday that armed intruders had broken in to Sterling's home while his family were inside, but an updated statement issued by Surrey Police on Monday afternoon said the occupants of the house were not present during the burglary and that there was no evidence at this point of armed intruders or threats of violence being involved.

"We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead," the statement read.

"On Saturday, December 3 the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

"They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning.

"At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence including any CCTV opportunities.

Southgate may have to go without Sterling in Saturday's game against France
Southgate may have to go without Sterling in Saturday's game against France. Picture: Alamy

"We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of any threats of violence linked to this incident. Anyone with information should contact police directly if they have not already been spoken to.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

The news of the break-in led to Sterling being unavailable for Sunday night's 3-0 victory over Senegal, which has taken England into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Read more: Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' in hospital as his body 'stops responding to chemotherapy'

It is not yet clear whether the 27-year-old will return for Saturday's match against France, with England boss Gareth Southgate admitting he and everyone else would have to "wait and see" regarding Sterling's availability.

Southgate was asked about Sterling in the press conference following Sunday's win over Senegal.

"Raheem, as the FA statement says, is having to deal with a family situation, so he's going back to England," he said.

"We've got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family. That's the most important thing at this time, so we're going to give him that space.

"It didn't impact team selection. I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning, but you know you have days where events happen and you have to deal with them.

"He's on his way home and, yeah, we're obviously mindful of him being allowed space and (having) privacy respected, so we don't want to talk in too much detail.

"Of course it's not ideal for the group ahead of a big game, but it pales into insignificance - the individual is more important than the group in those moments.

"So, I needed to look after the situation and then I had to pass it on to others to deal with this afternoon in order to get him home."

The Football Association offered extensive security guidance to players before leaving for Qatar and has an experienced security team on hand to advise and provide support as and when needed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian base

Russian airfield hit a day after drone strikes on bases

Albania

EU and Western Balkans seek to boost partnership amid Ukraine war

Jiang Zemin floral tribute

Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin hailed in memorial service

Union bosses have been accused of "holding the country to ransom"

RMT accused of ‘holding country to ransom’ as new Christmas train strike announced

Missile launch on TV screen

North Korea orders artillery drills following South’s military exercise

Ketty Nivyabandi

Amnesty International Canada claims it was hacked by Beijing

The Pogues singer, Shane MacGowan, has been admitted to hospital

The Pogues' Shane MacGowan rushed to hospital as wife says star remains 'frustrated' at ill health

Breaking
Camila Rose Burns is fighting for life in hospital (left) Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (right) and Hanna Roap both died from Strep A (centre)

Girl, five, dies after falling severely ill with Strep A as death toll reaches nine

Elon Musk criticised Donald Trump's latest outburst

Elon Musk blasts Donald Trump's call for 'termination' of US constitution days after unbanning him on Twitter

Jakarta

Adultery becomes a punishable offence in Indonesia’s criminal code

Injured people

Deadly roadside bombing hits bus carrying workers in Afghanistan

Michael Gove has watered down housebuilding plans

Michael Gove climbs down on housebuilding plans after 'more than 100 Tory MPs' threaten rebellion

Ms Alley has died aged 71

‘I know we will see each other again’: John Travolta pays tribute to Kirstie Alley after star’s death aged 71

Vandalism on cars in Manchester

Vandals smash windows and graffiti 'MOVE' in yellow spray paint in row over pavement parking

Lady Gaga

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs gets 21 years

Farm Lane in Slough

Man who dumped rotting meat and animal carcasses down residential road fined more than £13,000

Latest News

See more Latest News

French writer and activist Dominique Lapierre holds a copy of his book on the Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal, India, in 2009

Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

1

Robotic dog Dave lands 'job' at Heathrow as firms look to improve safety and efficiency on construction projects
Simeon Greenaway-Robbins

Rugby referee cleared of raping teenage girl in Cardiff Castle grounds after CCTV showed her 'kissing him'
Stock image of someone practising parkour (left) and Benidorm on the Costa Blanca (right)

Boy, 11, dies after plunging 50ft from hotel roof while doing parkour

Municipal workers disinfect dead pelicans on San Pedro beach in Lima, Peru

Pelicans dying as bird flu outbreak spreads to Venezuela

Nasa’s Orion spacecraft flies past the moon on Monday December 5 2022

Nasa capsule flies over Apollo landing sites as it heads home

1

RMT confirm extra strikes over festive period with industrial action planned on Christmas eve
Camila Rose Burns (left) Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (right) and Hanna Roap (centre).

An eighth child has died after Strep A infection, as parents are warned to look out for symptoms
Gordon Brown has said the government is the worst in living memory

Tory government is 'most corrupt for at least a century', says Gordon Brown as he unveils sweeping reforms
French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects during a ceremony at the Camp des Milles memorial site in Aix-en-Provence, southern France

‘Let’s open our eyes’ to rising xenophobia, Macron warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex
shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South
James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan
Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths
nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses
Raise wages NHS

'A country full of hypocrites!': Caller rages over refusal to raise wages in public service
Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit