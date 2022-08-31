Breaking News

Fresh rail strike called for September as union demands improvement on 'insulting' 2% pay rise offer

Another rail strike is on the way at the end of September. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Fresh rail strikes have been announced by staff across nine train companies for next month.

The TSSA union has called for a 24-hour walkout beginning midday on September 26, with nine train operating companies taking part as well as Network Rail.

The union remains in talks with Network Rail about a possible settlement but has urged Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to intervene in a bid to break the deadlock.

It called for the government to allow operating companies to return to the negotiating table with a revised deal after the "insulting" 2 per cent offer which was rejected earlier in the summer.

Action is lined up to go ahead during Labour's party conference in Liverpool.

As a Labour affiliated union, the TSSA said it will be looking for support from delegates and MPs to join them on picket lines.

Union leader Manuel Cortes said: "The dead hand of Grant Shapps is sadly stopping DfT [Department for Transport] train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer.

"Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past.

"The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence.

"I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing. Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike.

"I will be standing on our picket line in Liverpool and will be encouraging fellow delegates and Labour MPs to do likewise, so they can rightly show they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those fighting the Tories’ cost of living crisis."

The calls come despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warning members to distance themselves from rail strikes.

He even went as far as sacking a shadow transport minister for giving interviews from a picket line last month.

The UK has seen a summer of crippling industrial action from staff at rail companies in the ongoing dispute over conditions.

Several walkouts were held across rail networks as well as the London Underground and London buses.

TSSA members walked out on August 18 and 20 with hopes of moving negotiations along.

The Department for Transport previously said unions will not agree "a deal that will bring our railways into the 21st century".

It added: "It's clear strikes are not the powerful tool they once were and union chiefs are no longer able to bring the country to a standstill as, unlike them, the world has changed and people simply work from home."