Rail strikes could 'end up killing people': warning from health chiefs ahead of walkout

Rail workers across the country will strike next week. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Health bosses have warned that crippling rail strikes next week could result in people dying.

A senior NHS manager told Health Service Journal that healthcare would be impacted by medics not being able to get to work.

"Next week's rail strikes will probably end up killing people," they said.

With four out of five trains not running due to strikes, there are fears that doctors, nurses and paramedics will be unable to work, putting patients at risk - especially those calling 999.

On Thursday transport secretary Grant Shapps warned RMT union rail workers they risk "striking [themselves] out of a job" by walking out next week.

"For millions of passengers, rail is now a choice, not a necessity," he said.

"Anything that stops people choosing rail, anything that drives away even more passengers than we've already lost has to be bad news for jobs and services.

Passengers are being warned of travel disruption. Picture: Alamy

"So today, I appeal directly to rail workers, who I think are less militant than their union leaders. Don't risk striking your industry out of a future. Don't risk striking yourselves out of a job.

"Don't pitch yourselves against the public."

The RMT strikes will take place on June 21, 23 and 25, but a special timetable will be in place from June 20 to June 26.

It means the travel disruption is on a collision course with Glastonbury, the England v New Zealand test in Leeds, and GCSE exams - to name a few.

Only around 20 per cent of services will be running. Picture: Alamy

Footfall crashed during the pandemic, leading the Government to pour £16bn into the railways to keep it running.

But it has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels thanks to increased working from home and changing passenger habits.

The RMT says Network Rail is lining up 2,500 job cuts in rail maintenance.

As well as the looming threat of job cuts, workers are also striking over pay, demanding an increase in line with inflation.

Many train operators are advising customers to avoid travelling by rail next week, if they can.

Network Rail, the public body of the Department for Transport, released details of its amended timetable on Wednesday revealing that around half of Britain's rail lines will be closed completely due to the strikes.

Places such as Bournemouth, Swansea, Holyhead and Chester will have no services at all.

Some areas will have no trains at all. Picture: Alamy

Some operators - including Transport for London (TfL) - are urging people not to use the railways, but advising of 'windows' where travelling may be easier if they must.

It is recommended passengers research their journey before departing, and check the advice from their operator.