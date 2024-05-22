Rain and thunderstorms to bring flooding and travel disruption across UK as Met Office issues amber weather warnings

By Flaminia Luck

Heavy rain could bring flooding and travel disruption across much of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Met Office which has issued a number of weather warnings.

An amber warning for rain is in place for parts of the North West, East Midlands and Wales from midday Wednesday until midday Thursday.

The forecaster warned some pockets of high ground in the mountains of north Wales may see 100-150mm or more.

A yellow rain warning also comes into place at noon on Wednesday for Scotland, covering the south and east of the country, which runs until 6pm on Thursday.

A further yellow warning for thunderstorms has been added for much of the south coast of England from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.

The forecast says heavy and, in places, prolonged rainfall is expected from an area of low pressure which is arriving from the east having brought downpours to parts of central Europe.

Many places could see 30-40mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80mm as heavy rain moves northwards throughout Wednesday.

The Met Office said there is a small chance a few upland areas could see up to 150mm, most likely across Snowdonia and parts of north Wales.

In addition to the thunderstorm warning, which also includes scattered showers and the threat of spray on the roads and sudden flooding, the south of England could see heavy, thundery showers which could bring 30-40mm within three hours.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "Some areas are really going to see a lot of heavy, persistent rain through a big chunk of Wednesday. It is going to be a pretty wet picture as we go through the rest of the week for many places.

"There is some uncertainty as to exactly where we are going to see the heaviest rain and where is most likely to be impacted."

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "The precise track of the low pressure which would determine where the rainfall comes is still uncertain and is something we are keeping an eye on.

"We would encourage people to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days to see how that evolves." Chief meteorologist Andy Page said areas exposed to the strengthening northerly winds are most likely to see the highest rainfall.

Northern areas are expected to remain cloudy and wet on Thursday but drier further south with brighter conditions becoming more widespread by the end of the week.

Bank Holiday Monday is expected to be dry and fine for much of the country, feeling warm in the sunshine, although there remains the threat of showers ahead of more settled conditions.

The forecaster said rain will become heavy and persistent during Wednesday afternoon before easing during Thursday morning.

The heaviest rain is expected over north facing hills and where strong winds will enhance rainfall accumulations.

Many places within the warning area will see 30-40mm of rain, with high ground of northwest England seeing 70-90 mm.

While mountains of north Wales may see 100-150mm or more.

What to Expect

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

What should I do?

Keep yourself and others safe; prepare to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions.

If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.

It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities