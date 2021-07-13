Backlash after actor in bare-bottomed rainbow monkey costume appears at London library

The rainbow coloured monkey has attracted criticism online
The rainbow coloured monkey has attracted criticism online. Picture: Twitter
Social media outrage was sparked after a London library held an event to encourage children to read during which an actor dressed in a bare-bottomed monkey costume with a fake penis appeared.

Angry parents hit out at the actor clad in a multi-coloured outfit, with fake genitalia, was brought out, as part of an event to encourage children to look at more books over the holidays.

The footage shared online showed members of the Mandiga Arts Group at the Redbridge Libraries Summer Reading Challenge event at Goodmayes library.

Three performers were filmed outside the event, with one dressed in a rainbow monkey costume with a fake penis and a bare bottom.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Redbridge Conservative Councillor Anita Boateng branded the decision to hire the dance troop as "absolutely bizarre," and said she had been rendered "speechless."

School governor Has Ahmed stated: "Apparently this is meant to encourage kids in Redbridge to pick up reading for summer.

"Please tell me the rationale behind these indecent costumes that were shown to families and done so publicly. Is this really necessary?"

After a torrent of complaints online, led to a number of political figures speaking out.

Council leader Jas Athwal said he was "appalled" by the event and had put measures in place to ensure it "can't happen again."

Local MP Wes Streeting voiced his concern asking how “anyone involved – including your staff – thought that a costume described by one national journalist – with depressing accuracy – as a ‘Rainbow D*ldo Butt Monkey’ was appropriate for family audiences around our libraries and public realm, let alone a festival aimed at promoting literacy amongst children.”

Redbridge Libraries have since apologised, ensuring that “this will never happen again.”

“During an event put on at the library today there was a performance by a Carnival Arts Company.

“Unfortunately one of the animal costumes was inappropriate which we were not aware of at the time of booking,” they tweeted.

“We deeply apologise for the offence caused. This is being looked into.”

A spokesperson for Mandinga Arts said: "We apologise for the offence caused while raising awareness of the reading campaign by Redbridge Libraries on 10 July.

"We never intended to offend residents. We respect everyone's individual opinion with no offence to any part. Actions are being taken, more information to follow.."

Council leader Jas Athwal added that all future performances have been cancelled.

Mandiga Arts Group also apologised for the offence caused.

“We never intended to offend residents. We respect everyone’s individual opinion with no offence to any part,” they wrote.

