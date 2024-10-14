'I'm a Trump supporter': Rally-goer denies assassination bid and reveals why he had guns in his car

14 October 2024, 07:17

An armed man was arrested at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday
An armed man was arrested at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Emma Soteriou

A rally-goer has denied attempting to assassinate Donald Trump and revealed why he had guns in his car.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An armed man was arrested at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday - with police saying the suspect was possibly about to make an attempt on the former president's life.

Local police made the arrest outside the rally in Coachella Valley, California.

The man was reported to have been armed with guns and fake press passes. He gave his name to police as 'Vem Miller'.

Speaking for the first time following his arrest, Miller denied planning to assassinate Mr Trump, saying he kept firearms in his car to protect against death threats.

"I've literally never even shot a gun in my life," he told Southern California News Group. "I don't know anything about guns."

He went on to say: "I'm an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody."

He said the accusations were "complete bulls***".

Miller later told Fox that he was "100% a Trump supporter".

Despite supporting Barack Obama in the past, he said he was "certainly more Republican now".

Miller explained that he saw Mr Trump as "a visual example of freedom of speech", adding: "This is a man that I deeply admire, because I was a closet individual in terms of my beliefs, because I worked in Hollywood.

"As my politics started to change, I realised that Hollywood is a homogenous community."

Read more: Trump in third 'assassination scare' as man arrested at rally with guns and fake passes in California

Vem Miller
Vem Miller. Picture: Instagram

He also said that he had not been carrying falsified IDs, after police said they discovered "he had multiple identity documents".

Miller said there had been confusion as he is Armenian and some use his full birth name and others do not to avoid potential anti-Armenian sentiment.

Court documents list his name as 'Vem Vim Yenovkian', also known as 'Vem Miller Yenovkian', according to the Mail.

Read More: Biden tells Trump to 'get a life' in Hurricane Milton row as death toll continues to rise following storm

Read More: 'Get a life, man': Biden blasts Trump for spreading misinformation about government response to Hurricane Milton

It comes after Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told a press conference on Sunday: "We prevented something bad from happening, and it's irrelevant what that bad was going to be."

"The arrested man, gave his name to police as 'Vem Miller' - but he had multiple identity documents inside the car, and claimed to be journalist for VIP event. He is believed to be a member of the far-right group Sovereign Citizens' Group - followers believe that rules do not apply to them. ..." I am not going to say as a whole that group is a violent group."

"If they are ever able to prove it was an assassination attempt ,that will be a federal matter."

He was intercepted by a police checkpoint about half a mile from the rally stage.

“They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” Bianco said, according to local press reports.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking at a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs after speaking at a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

The New York Post reported that Miller was plotting to kill Trump because of his right-wing anti-government views, according to Bianco.

Trump has been the target of two other assassination attempts in 2024.

He was hit in the ear by a sniper at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in April.

Secret Service agents then foiled a second attempt in August at Mr Trump's golf course in Florida.

Mr Trump returned to the site of his near-miss last week - accompanied with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

The former president and Republican nominee urged the crowd to deliver an Election Day victory - which he tied to his survival of the shooting.

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA
Trump has been the target of two other assassination attempts in 2024. Picture: Getty

He began his speech with, "As I was saying," and gestured toward an immigration chart he was looking at when the gunfire began.

"Twelve weeks ago, we all took a bullet for America," Mr Trump said.

"All we are all asking is that everyone goes out and votes. We got to win. We can't let this happen to our country."

The Trump campaign worked to maximise the event's headline-grabbing potential with just 30 days to go and voting already underway in some states in his race against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour has announced a £1.1billion investment into Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport reveals plans for £1.1 billion expansion

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Horror injuries of schoolgirl Sara Sharif revealed in court - as three family members stand trial for her murder

Keir Starmer has ruled out slavery reparations

Keir Starmer rules out slavery reparations ahead of Commonwealth summit

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Father of Sara Sharif left note next to 10-year-old girl's body saying ‘I lost it’

The 24-year-old was shot through a windscreen by Martyn Blake, now 40, on September 5, 2022.

Officer accused of Chris Kaba killing believed there was ‘imminent threat to life’ when he opened fire

The duo have insisted the 'hand incident' was a joke

Strictly Come Dancing's Wynne Evans is 'heartbroken' over reaction to 'hand incident'

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Europa Clipper spacecraft above the surface of the moon Europa, foreground, and Jupiter behind

NASA to send spaceship on 1.8 billion mile mission to explore life on Jupiter

Haunting CCTV reveals the final footsteps of murdered dogwalker Anita Rose

Chilling footage shows final moments of Anita Rose months after she was found dead

David Lammy has arrived in Luxembourg to discuss security issues with his EU counterparts.

David Lammy meets with EU counterparts in bid to 'reset' relations following Brexit

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Sara Sharif’s dad told police 'I've killed my daughter' in chilling 999 call, court hears

Autumn Budget 2024: When is it and what can you expect?

Autumn Budget 2024: When is it and what can you expect?

A view of Wandsworth prison in southwest London

'Hundreds' of criminals could be freed on bail due to government court date cutbacks, judge warns

BORDENTOWN, NJ -7 NOV 2020- View of the Bordentown train station, a New Jersey Transit railway station in Bordentown, a historic town in Burlington Co

One dead and multiple injured after train crashes into tree

Dawn Sturgess died after spraying herself with Novichok that had been concealed in a perfume bottle

Perfume bottle found by Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess could have killed 'thousands', inquiry hears

x

WATCH: Police discover wanted man hiding half-naked inside sofa

M4 Smart Motorway Slough

Major UK Motorway used by 130,000 drivers set to close in both directions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three men have been jailed for the rape of a 13-year-old girl lured back to a flat from a Tube station

Trio jailed for more than 34 years after gang rape of girl, 13, lured from Tube station and back to flat
Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy 'ready to sue if Coleen Rooney says Wagatha Christie during I'm A Celeb stint'
Ukraine’s military recruiters are rounding up civilians to send them to the front lines

Ukrainian men dragged out of nightclubs and restaurants by army recruiters during 'press-gang' raids
Katya Jones was seen removing Wynne Evans' hand during Saturday night's show

Strictly's Katya Jones and Wynne Evans break silence as pair insist 'hand incident' during show was 'joke'
Helen Davey

Mother-of-two suffocated to death by her own Ottoman bed as teen daughter finds her 'trapped' following accident
Dawn Sturgess, 44,

What were the Salisbury Poisonings? Inquiry opens into Novichok death

Hospital staff have been asked to stop saying 'blind leading the blind' and 'deaf to reason'

'Woke' NHS hospitals ban phrases like 'blind leading the blind' and 'deaf to reason' amid fears they will cause offence
Temperatures are forecast to briefly rise to above 20C before returning to more autumnal conditions

Exact date UK temperatures set to soar to above 20C after cold, wet weekend

The grave of Robert Jacobs – he is Gina Jacobs’ stillborn son

Where is my baby buried? Parents hunt for remains after Oldham mass baby 'pit' scandal

Alex Salmond

'Time stopped': Alex Salmond 'fell into arms of colleague' and 'died on the spot'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit