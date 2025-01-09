Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster' - as death toll rises to five with 100,000 evacuated

Rampaging LA wildfires declared ‘national disaster' - as death toll rises to five and with 100,000 evacuated. Picture: alamy / getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Five people are now confirmed to have died in LA as the "unprecedented" wildfires ravaging the city were declared the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

Fire chiefs in California say there is no chance of containing the extensive wildfires, as high winds fuel the blaze across the Pacific Palisades.

Recent hours have seen President Biden officially categorise the wildfires a "national disaster", meaning the state now has access to emergency funds.

Chiefs warned late on Wednesday that the wildfires could potentially become the most destructive in the history of the state of California.

Officials say that at least 1,000 buildings have been destroyed so far, with upwards of 100,000 people evacuated - including celebrities Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, and Miles Teller.

Pacific Palisades is one of four wildfires currently raging across the state of California.

The Palisades Fire burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia). Picture: Alamy

A host of Hollywood A-listers have also seen their luxury mansions turned to ash in recent hours, including Nobody Wants this actor Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester, Diane Warren and Anna Faris.

Locals have now been asked to conserve water, as firefighters turn to the domestic water system to fight the flames.

It comes despite authorities saying there was a 0% chance of controlling the flames.

Janisse Quiñones, chief engineer and CEO of the Los Angeles department of water and power, told reporters on Wednesday that by 3am on Wednesday morning, the three 1m-gallon tanks serving the Palisades had all run dry.

“We had a tremendous demand on our system in the Palisades. We pushed the system to the extreme,” Quiñones said during an early Wednesday morning press conference.

“Four times the normal demand was seen for 15 hours straight, which lowered our water pressure.”

It comes as President Biden landed briefly in California en-route to Washington, meeting with fire chiefs on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden greets firefighters at the Santa Monica Fire Department Station 5 in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 and to speak regarding the ongoing wildfires impacting Southern California. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough). Picture: Alamy

He says the government will do "anything and everything" it can to help officials contain the four ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The declaration of a "national emergency" will assist with resources and the subsequent rebuilding effort.

Firefighters have warned that the California wildfires cannot be contained, with Malibu feared to be the next location in the fire's path.

The high winds and low humidity have coincided, resulting in a 'once-in-a-decade' fire.

Aerial footage shows extent of California fires

Speaking in a press conference at 4:30pm PST on Tuesday (00:30 GMT), the Los Angeles county fire chief confirmed the official death toll had risen to five.

According to the Los Angeles Regional Fire Safe Council, the most destructive fire on record was previously the Woolsey fire of 2018, which burned 1,121 structures.

Other fires in California have caused more deaths, and have burned greater areas, however, the level of destruction seen to buildings and homes has resulted in the fire being categorised as record-breaking.

The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Picture: Alamy

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area. Picture: Getty

Speaking in a press conference, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said his thoughts and prayers are with all caught up in the Eaton fire.

More than 100,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders he confirmed, with another 100,000 warned that they could soon be evacuated.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger says the damage in the Pasadena area "is surreal".

"These are fires that are actively taking place as we speak," she said.

Hitting out at looters, she added: "The full weight of the county will come down on you."

-A man stands along PCH as the Palisades Fire burns houses in Malibu Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Kristin Crowley, fire chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, added: "We want to make sure that everybody understands we are absolutely not out of danger.

"Our firefighters will remain focused on protecting lives and property."

Up to 99mph winds have been recorded, causing the rapid and uncontainable spread of the flames.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, while all LA firefighters have been called to duty.

It's believed that the worst is yet to come as wind conditions will get worse.

LA's police chief described the last 48 hours as a "tragic time" in the city's history.

James McDonnell said: "This is a tragic time in our history here in Los Angeles.

"It's critical that at these times we be patient, that we come together, that we focus on saving lives and to be able to the very best job we can."

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area. Picture: Getty

At least 30,000 people are under evacuation orders from the Eaton alone, with 70,000 across the city.

Pacific Palisades is an exclusive neighbourhood in western Los Angeles and home to many celebrities.

The area is popular among celebrities due to its privacy, with Matt Damon, J-Lo, Chris Pratt, and Adam Levine among those who live there.

Chris Pratt took to social media to thank firefighters and first responders for working "tirelessly" to protect "lives, homes, and wildlife."

He said those battling the blaze are the "true heroes" and encouraged his followers to support one another through the emergency.