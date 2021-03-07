Rangers fans ignore calls to 'stay home' as huge crowds set off flares following title win

By Joe Cook

Rangers fans have ignored calls to obey the lockdown rules after winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade, amidst warnings celebrations could risk jeopardising Scotland's plans to host rescheduled Euro 2020 games.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Ibrox Stadium and in Glasgow's George Square, releasing smoke bombs and fireworks, as police warn they will take "appropriate" action.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned lockdown could be extended due to the action, tweeting: "gathering in crowds just now risks lives, and could delay exit from lockdown for everyone else."

She added: "If those gathering care at all about the safety of others & the country, they will go home."

I congratulate @RangersFC on the title win & recognise what a moment this is for fans. But gathering in crowds just now risks lives, and could delay exit from lockdown for everyone else. If those gathering care at all about the safety of others & the country, they will go home. https://t.co/MjzJJEhhsd — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 7, 2021

Fans had been urged to celebrate at their own homes if Rangers' title win was confirmed. Earlier on Sunday, Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf had cautioned those planning to break the rules that they "are putting your life, and many others in danger".

It follows chaotic party scenes on Saturday outside the club's stadium in anticipation of the Scottish Premiership title win, which was confirmed on Sunday after Celtic failed to win against Dundee United.

Congratulations to @RangersFC - churlish not to recognise how well they have played this season



I understand Rangers fans will be desperate to celebrate but please remember you must stay at home. No mass gatherings are allowed. We cannot risk any further spread of the virus. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 7, 2021

Speaking to LBC on Saturday evening, Mr Yousaf said: "The scenes are frankly unforgivable, we are in a very critical juncture in our fight against the pandemic.

"People have missed funerals, they have missed weddings, they haven't seen loved ones in care homes and there we have... a minority of fans who think it is acceptable of them to put their own lives at risk, to affect the health of their families, their friends, but also the wider community as well. It is unforgivable."

Large crowds of Rangers fans have flocked to the Ibrox Stadium despite pleas to follow lockdown rules. Picture: PA

Police are present at the Ibrox Stadium but appear to have been unable to stop fans gathering in breach of lockdown rules. Picture: PA

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow Division, said: “We are aware of proposed gatherings in both George Square and outside Ibrox stadium on Sunday, 7 March, 2021.

“In line with current Scottish Government Coronavirus guidelines, all gatherings are currently prohibited and we would urge members of the public to comply with these restrictions.

The First Minister @NicolaSturgeon is warning Rangers fans gathering in George Square they “risk lives” and if they “care at all about the safety of others & the country, they will go home”. @LBC | @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/fLY7fv5EQX — Alan Zycinski (@AlanJZycinski) March 7, 2021

"An appropriate policing response is in place and officers are already using the approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging compliance with the restrictions.

“Our response will be measured and appropriate. We understand fans want to celebrate but they must do so safely and lawfully. We continue to ask everyone to do the right thing to stop the spread of the virus.”

Ignoring police requests, large crowds of Rangers fans have flocked to the Ibrox Stadium for a second day. Picture: PA

It is the first time Rangers have won the title since 2011. Picture: PA

Mr Yousaf has suggested the celebrations could lead to footballing body UEFA deciding not to go ahead with planned games in Scotland this summer, as part of the rescheduled Euro 2020 competition.

The justice minister tweeted: "Our primary reason for asking fans to obey the stay at home message is for public health reasons. However, be in no doubt UEFA will also be paying close attention as the Euros are around the corner."

He added: "When things return to normal I'm sure there will be an almighty party of all parties to celebrate what is likely to be a quite historic title victory, but until that moment you must respect the rules."

The crowds on Sunday appear to be far larger than those on Saturday evening. Picture: PA

The title is the first of Steven Gerrard's career as football manager. Picture: PA

Even prior to the rule breaking by Rangers fans there were suggestions that Glasgow and Dublin could be cut from the list of 12 venues for the Euros.

The Scottish and Irish governments are have yet to provide Uefa with assurances that fans will be allowed back into the stadiums, reports say, with the footballing body reportedly needing at least 30 percent capacity to turn a profit on the games.