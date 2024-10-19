Police hunt four men after woman reports being raped in children's playground

19 October 2024, 17:23

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground.
Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground. Picture: Alamy/Google

By Chay Quinn

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman says that she was approached by four unknown men in Toddler's Cove playground in Canterbury, Kent.

She describes three of the men as white and one with darker skin.

After three of the men left, one allegedly assaulted the woman.

Read More: Met Police constable charged with rape

Read More: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

She has described the reported perpetrator as looking around 18 or 19-years-old.

The woman says that she was approached by four unknown men in Toddler's Cove playground in Canterbury, Kent.
The woman says that she was approached by four unknown men in Toddler's Cove playground in Canterbury, Kent. Picture: Google

The complainant said that man had tight black curly hair which covered his ears and was wearing a white tracksuit top and white bottoms.

She also reported that he carried a small white bag around his waist.

The incident took place at 9.30pm on Friday October 18.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Police are continuing to pursue several enquiries to establish the full circumstances, including forensic analysis at the scene and checks for CCTV opportunities.

"Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to come forward. If you have any information call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/177215/24.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form.

"Motorists with dashcam who may have been near the area, as well as businesses and residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV, are also asked to check for any important footage. This can be submitted through our online portal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The brazen thief climbed through a roof in a Tesco in London

Tesco thief plunges through roof to steal cash from till - as security and staff 'watch on'

Sir Keir Starmer has signed a 'Rwanda-style' deal for migrants arriving to the Chagos Islands

Keir Starmer signs 'Rwanda-style' deal to deport migrants from Chagos Islands to territory

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

Another 1,100 prisoners to be freed next week as part of government's early release scheme

The former Harrods owner is accused of multiple sexual assault claims

Met Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mohamed Al Fayed over just two out of 21 allegations

Liam Payne's sister has paid tribute

'I'm sorry I couldn't save you': Liam Payne's sister shares heartbreaking tribute to her 'best friend'

The Met Office has issued Storm Ashley with a 'danger to life' weather warning

'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ashley forms 'weather bomb' with 80mph winds and heavy rain set to strike

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's heartbroken father reads tributes left by fans as he visits hotel where star fell to his death

The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping

At least 33 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp - including women and children

The NHS is expected to be handed billions of pounds in the Budget.

Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's father flies to Buenos Aires to bring body of former One Direction star home to UK

Guy Pratt

Pink Floyd bassist says filming concerts on your phone is 'selfish' and 'ruins experience for everyone'

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves could freeze income tax thresholds for longer - a so-called 'stealth tax'

Labour 'to extend tax threshold freeze', dragging 1m people into higher rates in bid to plug funding gap

People lay flowers at the scene where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car.

'That's my wife': Husband's horror as pregnant woman and unborn baby die after crash with unmarked police car

Daniel Khalife was arrested after trying to escape from prison

Pictured: Moment ex-soldier Daniel Khalife accused of spying for Iran caught by police after escaping prison

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.

David Lammy promises 'pragmatic' cooperation and raises human rights concerns on visit to China

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cheryl has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Cheryl's grief: Star mourns ex-partner Liam Payne as she says death of her son's father is 'earth-shattering'
Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed - as four ex-players allege abuse

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has paid tribute to him

'Liam, my angel': Liam Payne's girlfriend's tragic farewell to One Direction star as she says 'I'll love you forever'
Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Drug addict ex-police detective jailed for stealing 4kg of cocaine from work before selling it on the streets
Noland Arbaugh

'Elon Musk gave me a Neuralink brain implant - it's given me hope for the future again,' quadriplegic man tells LBC
James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one
One Direction: This Is Us 3D - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

'I feel empty': Simon Cowell shares emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne

The boy was rescued after hours at sea

Miracle as teen kayaker rescued clinging onto boat, 10 hours after getting separated from his school group
So-called XL Bully cats have made their way to the US and UK

Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family jailed for public order and terror offences

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family at car boot sale jailed for inciting racial hatred

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News