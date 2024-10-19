Police hunt four men after woman reports being raped in children's playground

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground. Picture: Alamy/Google

By Chay Quinn

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a woman reported that she was raped after being approached by four men in a playground.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman says that she was approached by four unknown men in Toddler's Cove playground in Canterbury, Kent.

She describes three of the men as white and one with darker skin.

After three of the men left, one allegedly assaulted the woman.

Read More: Met Police constable charged with rape

Read More: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

She has described the reported perpetrator as looking around 18 or 19-years-old.

The woman says that she was approached by four unknown men in Toddler's Cove playground in Canterbury, Kent. Picture: Google

The complainant said that man had tight black curly hair which covered his ears and was wearing a white tracksuit top and white bottoms.

She also reported that he carried a small white bag around his waist.

The incident took place at 9.30pm on Friday October 18.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Police are continuing to pursue several enquiries to establish the full circumstances, including forensic analysis at the scene and checks for CCTV opportunities.

"Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to come forward. If you have any information call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/177215/24.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form.

"Motorists with dashcam who may have been near the area, as well as businesses and residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV, are also asked to check for any important footage. This can be submitted through our online portal."