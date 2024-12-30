WATCH: Moment rapist is caught by student police officers after dramatic chase through streets

By Flaminia Luck

Watch the dramatic moment two student officers chased down a rapist who attacked a woman in a park in Birmingham.

Awalkhan Sultankhail attacked his victim on Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath, at around 4pm on 27 August, 2023.

He’d initially approached the woman and tried to strike up a conversation with her, West Midlands Police said.

When she walked away, he followed her into bushes in a park and raped her.

Sultankhail fled when he was disturbed by a member of the public, who called the police.

The victim was able to provide a good description of her attacker, and officers were able to recover CCTV of him.

The officers gave chase to Sultankhail in the Small Heath area. Picture: West Midlands Police

He was cornered on Ladypool Road at the junction of Beechfield Road in Sparkbrook . Picture: West Midlands Police

PCs Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones, from the Yardley neighbourhood team were carrying out reassurance patrols in the area four days later.

While on patrol, they recognised Sultankhail from the description of the attacker.

They ran after him for several streets and he was cornered and arrested.

Sultankhail was caught by the student officers after a lengthy foot pursuit. Picture: West Midlands Police

Sultankhail was then arrested by the officers. Picture: West Midlands Police

'Immensely proud'

PC Jones said: “I was just concentrating on not letting him get away, due to the nature of the offence.

"I was also concentrated on communicating using my radio to other officers and the control room by letting them know where the suspect was running, in order to get more officers there in case we lost him in the foot chase.

“I felt immensely proud of myself and PC McDevitt as we have caught someone who has committed an horrific offence in broad daylight.

“I went home that day feeling satisfied that I have helped the victim get one step closer getting to the justice she deserves, and knowing that he won’t be able to commit another offence for a long time.”

Awalkhan Sultankhail has been jailed for five years and three months. Picture: West Midlands Police

In interview, Sultankhail denied ever speaking to or following the victim.

But with the CCTV, forensic and witness evidence, he was left with no option but to plead guilty.

Last Friday (20 December), Sultankhail, aged 24, of Anderton Road, Birmingham, was jailed for five years and three months, and ordered to spend a further four years on licence, at Birmingham Crown Court.

'First-rate work'

Supt Emlyn Richards, from Birmingham Police, said: “This was absolutely first-rate work by these two officers, who have only relatively recently joined us.

“The footage shows how the two refused to let the suspect get away, and thanks to their determination, he’s now going to be spending many years behind bars.”