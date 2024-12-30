WATCH: Moment rapist is caught by student police officers after dramatic chase through streets

30 December 2024, 08:37 | Updated: 30 December 2024, 08:54

WATCH: Moment rapist is caught by student police officers after dramatic chase through streets

By Flaminia Luck

Watch the dramatic moment two student officers chased down a rapist who attacked a woman in a park in Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Awalkhan Sultankhail attacked his victim on Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath, at around 4pm on 27 August, 2023.

He’d initially approached the woman and tried to strike up a conversation with her, West Midlands Police said.

When she walked away, he followed her into bushes in a park and raped her.

Sultankhail fled when he was disturbed by a member of the public, who called the police.

The victim was able to provide a good description of her attacker, and officers were able to recover CCTV of him.

Awalkhan Sultankhail
The officers gave chase to Sultankhail in the Small Heath area. Picture: West Midlands Police
He was cornered on Ladypool Road at the junction of Beechfield Road in Sparkbrook and arrested for the attack.
He was cornered on Ladypool Road at the junction of Beechfield Road in Sparkbrook . Picture: West Midlands Police

PCs Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones, from the Yardley neighbourhood team were carrying out reassurance patrols in the area four days later.

While on patrol, they recognised Sultankhail from the description of the attacker.

They ran after him for several streets and he was cornered and arrested.

Sultankhail was caught by the student officers
Sultankhail was caught by the student officers after a lengthy foot pursuit. Picture: West Midlands Police
Watch the dramatic moment two student officers chased down a rapist who attacked a woman in a park in Birmingham.
Sultankhail was then arrested by the officers. Picture: West Midlands Police

'Immensely proud'

PC Jones said: “I was just concentrating on not letting him get away, due to the nature of the offence.

"I was also concentrated on communicating using my radio to other officers and the control room by letting them know where the suspect was running, in order to get more officers there in case we lost him in the foot chase.

“I felt immensely proud of myself and PC McDevitt as we have caught someone who has committed an horrific offence in broad daylight.

“I went home that day feeling satisfied that I have helped the victim get one step closer getting to the justice she deserves, and knowing that he won’t be able to commit another offence for a long time.”

Read more: Wrong-way driving on England's motorways increased by 15% in past year, investigation finds

Read more: Three foreigners among several dead after fire at popular Thai tourist hotel

c
Awalkhan Sultankhail has been jailed for five years and three months. Picture: West Midlands Police

In interview, Sultankhail denied ever speaking to or following the victim.

But with the CCTV, forensic and witness evidence, he was left with no option but to plead guilty.

Last Friday (20 December), Sultankhail, aged 24, of Anderton Road, Birmingham, was jailed for five years and three months, and ordered to spend a further four years on licence, at Birmingham Crown Court.

'First-rate work'

Supt Emlyn Richards, from Birmingham Police, said: “This was absolutely first-rate work by these two officers, who have only relatively recently joined us.

“The footage shows how the two refused to let the suspect get away, and thanks to their determination, he’s now going to be spending many years behind bars.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

North Korea South Korean Prisoners

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached president

A court sketch showing Gisele Pelicot and ex-husband Dominique Pelicot during his trial

Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband will not appeal against his 20-year prison sentence

South Korea Plane Fire

South Korea to inspect Boeing planes amid bid to determine cause of fatal crash

Second Jeju Air flight forced to turn back over landing gear issues just a day after 179 died in South Korean inferno

Second Jeju Air flight forced to turn back over landing gear issues just a day after 179 died in South Korea inferno

A police forensics team arriving at the hotel in Bangkok

Hotel fire in Bangkok tourist area kills three foreigners

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban letter tells NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

cigarette smoking

Single cigarette can 'shave 22 minutes off your life' government research reveals

A man vapes on a disposable electronic cigarette in Brussels

Belgium bringing in new year ban on disposable electronic cigarettes

British teen, 18, 'surrenders' to Dubai authorities to begin one-year sentence after 'holiday romance’ with London girl, 17

British teen, 18, 'surrenders' to Dubai authorities to begin one-year sentence after 'holiday romance’ with girl, 17, in UAE
A close-up of Jimmy Carter

Joe Biden leads tributes to Jimmy Carter following ex-president’s death aged 100

A close-up of Linda Lavin

Tony-winning Broadway actress Linda Lavin dies aged 87

Rose Avenue

Seven arrested after 18-year-old found stabbed to death in street

Vehicles pass along the M5 motorway

Wrong-way driving on England's motorways increased by 15% in past year, investigation finds

Police forensics team arrive at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

Three foreigners among several dead after fire at popular Thai tourist hotel

Former US President Jimmy Carter has passed away aged 100.

Biden, Trump and Obama lead tributes to former US President Jimmy Carter following death, aged 100

PA REVIEW OF THE YEAR 2024 File photo dated 03/08/24: Police officers face protesters in Liverpool, following the stabbing attacks in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Issue date: Monday December 16, 2024.

Largest police forces saw double increase in hate crimes as October 7 and Southport cause spikes

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 28/11/06 of a dentist checking condition of a patient's teeth. Around one in eight parents claim they have been able to sign up their child to an NHS dentist

More than 5 million Brits living without dentist as NHS services dry up throughout England

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)

Netanyahu has prostate removed as crises mount at home and abroad amid wars

A man casts his vote in Croatia's presidential election, at a polling station in Zagreb

Croatia’s incumbent president wins most votes at polls but still faces runoff

Carter Why Not Me

How Washington outsider Jimmy Carter wooed voters tired of Vietnam and Watergate

Obit Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, dies aged 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter has passed away aged 100.

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem

Netanyahu’s prostate surgery a success as he faces crises on multiple fronts

King Charles and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have paid condolences to the 179 victims of the South Korea plane crash earlier today.

The King and Prime Minister pay condolences to 179 victims of South Korea plane crash

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s Kim vows toughest anti-US policy before Trump takes office

Part of the Azerbaijan Airlines’ Embraer 190 lies on the ground near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan’s president says crashed plane was shot down in Kazakhstan by Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News