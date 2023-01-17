Rapist cop told ex-girlfriend to 'behave like a prostitute' and 'used police handcuffs and gun in the bedroom'

17 January 2023, 05:40 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 06:19

David Carrick
David Carrick. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock/Social media

By Kit Heren

A disgraced former police officer who pleaded guilty to multiple rapes and sexual assaults brought home his police equipment to use in the bedroom, an ex-girlfriend has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Met officer PC David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences against 12 women, including dozens of rapes on Monday, met Rachel on a dating app in 2010, the Sun reported.

She saw him twice a month on and off for five years, during which time she saw some of the ways he abused his position of power.

He allegedly told her that he was immune from prosecution because of his job as an armed officer in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection unit of the Met.

Rachel, whose surname is not being used, said Carrick knew details of an assault that she had previously reported - information he could only have known by looking through the police database.

David Carrick
David Carrick. Picture: Met Police

She claimed that Carrick would take luxury items home from police evidence storage, including jewellery and a designer bag.

Rachel said: "I once asked him if he was not worried about getting caught because of his job. His exact words to me were ‘it’s because of my job that I’m not worried’.

“He said he was so far at the top that he was untouchable.”

She added: “He always used to make a point of saying he was outside Margaret Thatcher’s house.

"He was often in charge of surveillance at previous PMs’ houses and did a lot of name-dropping. David would send photos and tell me where he is to big it up. It seemed like a big deal.”

When Rachel visited Carrick at his home in Stevenage, he treated her in a "humiliating" way, he said.

“It was incredibly degrading and humiliating. He would say ‘I want you to behave like a prostitute’.

“When I used to go to his house he would tell me to pretend to be asleep in the bedroom. When all of this came out, I realised that he was probably trying to simulate something awful.”

She added: "He would bring all his weapons home with him — his gun in a holster, his spray, his baton. He would use those items during sex.

“I think that was all part of his routine to make you feel more vulnerable.

“He had a sexual fetish about feeling powerful over a woman. He wanted you to play into that role. He behaved like it was completely normal.”

Carrick used his position to lure women and then bully them into keeping quiet about his attacks over a 17-year period, police and prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The Met apologised to victims after it came out that Carrick's attacks had come to their attention over nine incidents including allegations of rape, domestic violence, and harassment between 2000 and 2021.

The force said 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers and other staff are being reviewed to ensure the appropriate decisions were made.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said the "sheer number of offences" showed Carrick's "prolific and callous nature".

He added that he expects even more victims to come forward. Carrick met some of his victims through online dating sites such as Tinder and Badoo, or out socially.

Read more: Met Police chief says force will be 'ruthless' in review of 1,000 abuse claims involving officers, after cop admits multiple rapes

Read more: Appalling nature of David Carrick's crimes, from urinating on victims, locking them in his cupboard and torturing them

DCI Moor said: "Whilst he was not a man that stalked the streets scouting for victims - he invested time in developing relationships with women to sustain his appetite for degradation and control - the coercive nature of his offending undermined his victims in the most destructive way.

"Carrick admitted to raping nine of the women. Some of the attacks took place over months or years, injuring the victims in some cases.

Assistant commissioner Barbara Gray, the Met’s lead for professionalism, said: “On behalf of the Metropolitan Police, I want to apologise to the women who have suffered at the hands of David Carrick.

“I commend their outstanding bravery in coming forward and reporting the horrific crimes they were victims of.

“Carrick is a prolific, serial sex offender who preyed on women over a period of many years, abusing his position as a police officer and committing the most horrific, degrading crimes.

“He has devastated women’s lives. He has had a devastating impact on the trust and confidence of women and girls that we are working so hard to earn. He has devastated colleagues."

Carrick will be sentenced over two days from February 6.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The horse racers on the motorway

Bizarre film shows horse and cart race on motorway, as animal rights groups slam 'aggressive whipping' of horses

Actor Kevin Spacey smiles as he arrives at the Cinema Massimo in Turin

Kevin Spacey thanks Italian cinema museum for having courage to host him

1

Litany of failings by probation officers before paedophile rapist Damian Bendall killed four people, watchdog finds

Nepal Plane Crash

Flight and cockpit recorders recovered from deadly Nepal plane crash

Police have said they believe the shooting was gang-related

Mum, 17, and baby among six dead after California shooting

Martin Luther King

Martin Luther King’s daughter calls for action to match words

Police have appealed to the public after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with two cars near Finsbury Park Station, London.

Pedestrian in his 20s left in critical condition following collision with two cars that failed to stop

Shaye Groves

Mum, 27, who hung pictures of serial killers in her home 'stabbed lover to death and showed friend his body on FaceTime'

Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said the force is investigating 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse involving its officers.

Met Police chief says force will be 'ruthless' in review of 1,000 officer abuse claims, after cop admits multiple rapes

The Government has introduced new laws about voter IDs

Voter ID: How to cast your ballot under new law requiring you bring photo identification

Rishi Sunak is set to block Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender recognition law

Sunak set for showdown with Sturgeon as he moves to block Scottish Govt's controversial gender change law

President Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/PA)

Republicans demand information on Joe Biden’s visitor logs

1

Teachers will join wave of public sector strikes with 7 days of walkouts in February and March

The car smashed into the wall of the dealership

Child and woman die after being hit by Audi as it smashed into dealership in Leeds

The Met Office has warned England will experience cold weather from 9am on Monday 16 January to 9am on Friday 20 January.

Pensioners urged to heat homes to over 18 degrees as Met Office issues cold weather alert

A man has been left in critical condition after being hit by two cars in Finsbury Park

Man, 20, in critical condition after double hit and run 'involving Audi and Zip car' in north London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ruan Crighton is believed to have been on board the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 flight

Pictured: Brit feared dead in Nepal plane crash

Gina Lollobrigida

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

A police officer stands on the roof of a hotel in Davos (Markus Schreiber/PA)

What to expect as world’s elite gathers in Davos for first time since pandemic

Suella Braverman said she remains "committed" to the deportation plan

Government's Rwanda deportation scheme ruling can be appealed, High Court says

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir about his time in office

'A memoir like no other': Boris Johnson to publish bombshell tell-all book about time as Prime Minister
PC David Carrick

Appalling nature of David Carrick's crimes, from urinating on victims, locking them in his cupboard and torturing them
Brixton O2 Academy the day after the incident on 15 December

Brixton O2 Academy to remain closed for three months after fatal crush that left two people dead
A group of teenagers reportedly threw a petrol bomb and a heavy glass bottle at firefighters

Group of unruly teenagers slammed after hurling a petrol bomb at firefighters who they lured to decoy fire
Jeremy Clarkson has apologised directly to Harry and Meghan

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan for saying he wants her stripped naked and pelted with excrement
Challenger 2s are on the way to Ukraine

Russia threatens to 'burn' Britain's Challenger 2 tanks sent to Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’
Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor
LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit