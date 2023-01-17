Rapist cop told ex-girlfriend to 'behave like a prostitute' and 'used police handcuffs and gun in the bedroom'

David Carrick. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock/Social media

By Kit Heren

A disgraced former police officer who pleaded guilty to multiple rapes and sexual assaults brought home his police equipment to use in the bedroom, an ex-girlfriend has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Met officer PC David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences against 12 women, including dozens of rapes on Monday, met Rachel on a dating app in 2010, the Sun reported.

She saw him twice a month on and off for five years, during which time she saw some of the ways he abused his position of power.

He allegedly told her that he was immune from prosecution because of his job as an armed officer in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection unit of the Met.

Rachel, whose surname is not being used, said Carrick knew details of an assault that she had previously reported - information he could only have known by looking through the police database.

David Carrick. Picture: Met Police

She claimed that Carrick would take luxury items home from police evidence storage, including jewellery and a designer bag.

Rachel said: "I once asked him if he was not worried about getting caught because of his job. His exact words to me were ‘it’s because of my job that I’m not worried’.

“He said he was so far at the top that he was untouchable.”

She added: “He always used to make a point of saying he was outside Margaret Thatcher’s house.

"He was often in charge of surveillance at previous PMs’ houses and did a lot of name-dropping. David would send photos and tell me where he is to big it up. It seemed like a big deal.”

When Rachel visited Carrick at his home in Stevenage, he treated her in a "humiliating" way, he said.

“It was incredibly degrading and humiliating. He would say ‘I want you to behave like a prostitute’.

“When I used to go to his house he would tell me to pretend to be asleep in the bedroom. When all of this came out, I realised that he was probably trying to simulate something awful.”

She added: "He would bring all his weapons home with him — his gun in a holster, his spray, his baton. He would use those items during sex.

“I think that was all part of his routine to make you feel more vulnerable.

“He had a sexual fetish about feeling powerful over a woman. He wanted you to play into that role. He behaved like it was completely normal.”

Carrick used his position to lure women and then bully them into keeping quiet about his attacks over a 17-year period, police and prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The Met apologised to victims after it came out that Carrick's attacks had come to their attention over nine incidents including allegations of rape, domestic violence, and harassment between 2000 and 2021.

The force said 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers and other staff are being reviewed to ensure the appropriate decisions were made.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said the "sheer number of offences" showed Carrick's "prolific and callous nature".

He added that he expects even more victims to come forward. Carrick met some of his victims through online dating sites such as Tinder and Badoo, or out socially.

Read more: Met Police chief says force will be 'ruthless' in review of 1,000 abuse claims involving officers, after cop admits multiple rapes

Read more: Appalling nature of David Carrick's crimes, from urinating on victims, locking them in his cupboard and torturing them

DCI Moor said: "Whilst he was not a man that stalked the streets scouting for victims - he invested time in developing relationships with women to sustain his appetite for degradation and control - the coercive nature of his offending undermined his victims in the most destructive way.

"Carrick admitted to raping nine of the women. Some of the attacks took place over months or years, injuring the victims in some cases.

Assistant commissioner Barbara Gray, the Met’s lead for professionalism, said: “On behalf of the Metropolitan Police, I want to apologise to the women who have suffered at the hands of David Carrick.

“I commend their outstanding bravery in coming forward and reporting the horrific crimes they were victims of.

“Carrick is a prolific, serial sex offender who preyed on women over a period of many years, abusing his position as a police officer and committing the most horrific, degrading crimes.

“He has devastated women’s lives. He has had a devastating impact on the trust and confidence of women and girls that we are working so hard to earn. He has devastated colleagues."

Carrick will be sentenced over two days from February 6.