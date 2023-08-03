'A truly depraved threat to women': Rapist who assaulted sleeping woman on Tube in front of child jailed

3 August 2023, 19:47 | Updated: 3 August 2023, 20:01

Ryan Johnston, 37, exposed himself and put the sleeping woman's hand on his genitals as she slept - then moved to attempt to rape her in front of passengers.
Ryan Johnston, 37, exposed himself and put the sleeping woman's hand on his genitals as she slept - then moved to attempt to rape her in front of passengers. Picture: Getty/BTP

By Chay Quinn

A 'truly depraved' rapist attacked a sleeping woman on the Piccadilly Line in front of another passenger and his child - and now faces years in prison for the horrific assault.

Ryan Johnston, 37, exposed himself and put the sleeping woman's hand on his genitals as she slept - then moving to attempt to rape her in front of passengers.

The attack between Hounslow West and Heathrow Terminal on 23 February 2020 saw Johnston hauled in front of Inner London Crown Court where he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

The court heard that the vile attacker was a "serious danger to women" before he was jailed and remanded in custody before his sentencing on 29 September.

Read More: Rape suspect accused of faking his own death can be extradited to the US

Read More: Gunman who massacred 11 people in America's worst antisemitic attack given death penalty

Johnston's bizarre defense was that he already knew the woman and had met her at a rave - a story she described as "nonsense" during her testimony.

The assault took place in February 2020 on a Tube between Hounslow and Heathrow
The assault took place in February 2020 on a Tube between Hounslow and Heathrow. Picture: Getty

The homeless man had never interacted with the woman previously.

The pervert was convicted of one count of outraging public decency, two counts of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of attempted rape at the court in Southwark.

Judge Nigel Peters remanded the rapist to HMP Brixton until his sentencing.

Judge Peters said: "He drops his trousers, his penis goes towards the victim in sleep or not, it doesn’t matter. He was observed by another passenger.

"Three hours prior to this he was dropping his trousers in north London."

"Obviously the rape has taken his conduct to another level than mere exposure," the judge said.

Detective Inspector Paul Attwell of BTP’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "I have been a police officer for nearly twenty years and this is by far one of the most disturbing cases I have ever investigated.

"Johnston is a truly depraved individual who represents a very real and very serious danger to women.

"It is frankly unthinkable that someone could choose to subject a young woman to such a sustained and horrific attack while she was sleeping on an Underground train, and the fact that Johnston did so so brazenly in front of a member of the public and his young child speaks for his complete lack of shame or remorse which has continued throughout his trial.

"The profound impact his abhorrent offending has had on the victim cannot be underestimated, so I hope she can take some comfort in the fact justice has been served today and Johnston is now set to spend a significant proportion of his life behind bars.’

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The first vehicle in the motorcade carrying former president Donald Trump

Donald Trump arrives at courthouse to face charges he tried to overturn election

Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case

Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

Donald Trump’s plane flies behind the Washington Monument as it makes its final approach into Reagan National Airport

Trump arrives in Washington to face charges he tried to overturn 2020 election

Breaking
Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at a Washington DC courthouse to answer charges relating to the riot at the US Capitol building and interference in the 2020 election

Trump arrives at DC courthouse to face four fresh charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election

Fighters from the Islamic State group parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle in the northern city of Mosul, Iraq, in June 2014

So-called Islamic State says leader killed by al Qaida-linked militants in Syria

Summers died after suffering water toxicity

Mother-of-two dies after drinking two litres of water in 20 minutes on a family holiday

Marjorie Perkins

Woman, 87, fought off intruder then fed him after he told her he was hungry

Aldi shops are imposing new bag check rules

Aldi customers who refuse to allow bags to be searched will be refused service in shoplifting crackdown

Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea

Man rams car on to pavement before stabbing people in shopping centre

PD Jax has been killed

Armed officers gun down police dog after it bites handler and causes serious leg injury as force left 'devastated'

The national weather service has said that the south of Wales and south-west England will be lambasted with winds on Saturday 5 August

Met Office wind warnings set to dampen hopes of a reprieve from blustery British weather in August

Israel's Supreme Court

Israel’s Supreme Court hears case against law preventing Netanyahu’s removal

Nodding donkey in the desert

Saudi Arabia extends oil production cut in bid to boost energy prices

Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, is suspected of gaining entry to two condos in South Lake Tahoe, and then rubbing sleeping women's feet.

Police arrest man accused of sneaking into two women's holiday homes to fondle their feet

Juror discharged from Lucy Letby trial for 'a good personal reason'

Lucy Letby trial juror discharged for 'a good personal reason' after 13th day of deliberations

Rashid Gedel, top right and Shiroh Ambersley have been sentenced for killing aspiring lawyer Sven Badzak - pictured with his mother - in a case of mistaken identity

Drug dealers who murdered aspiring lawyer in case of mistaken identity jailed for life

Latest News

See more Latest News

What a difference a year makes

What a difference a year makes! Drenched Brits huddle at seaside one year after basking in record 40C sunshine
Deck chairs sitting on a sunny lake next to a calendar of August

When is the August bank holiday 2023? Full list of UK holiday dates 2023

Hasbro logo

Hasbro selling eOne to Lionsgate in deal worth around £393m

Wet weather has meant the number of Brits shopping in July fell for the first time in 14 year.

UK high streets suffer worst July trading since 2009 due to heavy rainfall

The British diplomatic hub in Niamey saw an exodus of diplomats after a riot kicked off at the French Embassy which was torn apart in the chaos

Britons trapped in war-torn Niger after partial evacuation of embassy following riot at French HQ
Ulez signs

Home Counties rebel against Ulez: Six out of seven councils refuse to allow signs

Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, which caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, t

Car-carrying ship towed to Dutch port for salvaging after fire

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Four Greenpeace protesters held after climbing Rishi Sunak's home

'Major breach of security': Ex-police chief demands probe as five people held after eco-protesters scaled PM's home
The Cujo sank off the coast of France in the French Riviera

Yacht used in Princess Diana's iconic last holiday with Dodi sinks after hitting object in French Riviera

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan surprised recipients on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan surprise winners of $2m grants in phone calls to personally congratulate recipients
William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit