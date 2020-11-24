Rapper 21 Savage pays tribute after brother is stabbed to death in south London

21 Savage (L) has paid tribute to his brother Terrell Davis (R). Picture: PA / Instagram

By Nick Hardinges

Rapper 21 Savage has paid tribute to his younger brother who was stabbed to death in south London on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old UK-born songwriter, best known for the hits Bank Account, No Heart and Rockstar with Post Malone, posted about the tragedy on Instagram on Monday.

He said: "Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back."

Terrell Davis, 27, who rapped under the name TM1way, was killed in Brixton early on Sunday evening while reportedly taking shopping to his grandmother.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim's next of kin were informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

The death of Mr Davis came on a day where one other man was killed in Kensal Green, north-west London, and a woman in her 30s was left fighting for her life after being shot in east London.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, and Mr Davis share the same father, Kevin Emmons.

Their sister Kyra Davis also posted a tribute via social media on Monday night.

She wrote: "I don't even know what to say. My heart is in pieces.

"I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell."

21 Savage said he "can't believe" somebody "took you baby bro". Picture: PA

A police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday 22 November by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

"No arrests have been made at this stage. A crime scene remains in place at the location, and officers are continuing their enquires."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting CAD 5428 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.