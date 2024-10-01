Rapper ‘P Diddy’ faces sexual misconduct allegations from 120 new people, lawyer says

Music mogul Sean Combs is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 120 new accusers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Music mogul Sean Combs is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 120 new accusers, a lawyer has revealed.

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer from Houston representing the claimants, said in a press conference he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month.

It is understood there were 60 male and 60 female accusers, and that 25 of them were children at the time of the alleged offences.

Combs - also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy - is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Picture: Alamy

Combs - also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy - is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and faces multiple other lawsuits.

In response to the announcement, the Rapper’s lawyer said he "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

"That said, Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," Erica Wolff added in a statement.

"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

In May, Combs apologised for a video showing him attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie, calling his behaviour "inexcusable" and saying he was "disgusted" by what he did.

Homeland Security Ivestigations agents are seen outside the home of Diddy in March. Picture: Getty

Combs has been imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since he pleaded not guilty on 17 September to charges that he used his "power and prestige" to induce women into drugged-up sexual performances with male sex workers that were dubbed "Freak Offs".

He has also pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking and vowed to fight to clear his name.

Combs's lawyers have so far been denied a $50m (£37.8m) bail package in exchange for him to be placed under house arrest at his Florida mansion with GPS monitoring.

Combs, who has won three Grammys, founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 and is one of the best-known music executives and performers in hip-hop.