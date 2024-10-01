Rapper ‘P Diddy’ faces sexual misconduct allegations from 120 new people, lawyer says

1 October 2024, 23:19

Music mogul Sean Combs is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 120 new accusers
Music mogul Sean Combs is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 120 new accusers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Music mogul Sean Combs is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 120 new accusers, a lawyer has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer from Houston representing the claimants, said in a press conference he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month.

It is understood there were 60 male and 60 female accusers, and that 25 of them were children at the time of the alleged offences.

Combs - also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy - is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges
Combs - also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy - is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Picture: Alamy

Combs - also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy - is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and faces multiple other lawsuits.

In response to the announcement, the Rapper’s lawyer said he "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

"That said, Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," Erica Wolff added in a statement.

"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

In May, Combs apologised for a video showing him attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie, calling his behaviour "inexcusable" and saying he was "disgusted" by what he did.

Read more: P Diddy 'investigated by British police' - as US sex crimes probe spreads across the Atlantic

Read more: Sean 'Diddy' Combs jokes 'they're going to arrest me' for 'crazy' parties, in resurfaced interview from 25 years ago

Homeland Security Ivestigations agents are seen outside the home of Diddy in March
Homeland Security Ivestigations agents are seen outside the home of Diddy in March. Picture: Getty

Combs has been imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since he pleaded not guilty on 17 September to charges that he used his "power and prestige" to induce women into drugged-up sexual performances with male sex workers that were dubbed "Freak Offs".

He has also pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking and vowed to fight to clear his name.

Combs's lawyers have so far been denied a $50m (£37.8m) bail package in exchange for him to be placed under house arrest at his Florida mansion with GPS monitoring.

Combs, who has won three Grammys, founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 and is one of the best-known music executives and performers in hip-hop.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Keri Starmer, Premierminister des Vereinigten Koenigreichs und Nordirlands, waehrend einer Pressekonferenz in Berlin, 28.08.2024. Berlin Deutschland *** Keri Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain a

'Put Brexit behind us': Starmer heads to Brussels in new bid to reset EU relations with Britain

Donald Trump

Donald Trump refuses to participate in interview for election TV special

One-tenth of civil servants 'should be in prison' because they are bad at their jobs, Kemi Badenoch has claimed.

One-in-ten civil servants 'should be in prison', says Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch

Israel's highly prized air defence system the Iron Dome is called into action when the country faces aerial attacks

What is the Iron Dome?: Israel's air defence system explained after it shoots down Iranian missiles

Israeli air defence system in action

Fears of escalation in Middle East as Iran launches missile strike against Israel

The prime minister of Israel has said Iran will suffer for its attack this evening

Netanyahu warns 'Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it' after Tehran launches missiles at Israel

Debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Desperation and exhaustion in North Carolina days after Hurricane Helene deluge

President Joe Biden has hailed the military capabilities of the US and the IDF - after a massive Iranian missile attack on Israel was thwarted.

'Defeated and ineffective': Biden hails US and IDF capabilities after 200 Iranian missiles cause no Israeli deaths

Sean "Diddy" Combs

120 people accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual misconduct, lawyer says

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

'The region is on the brink': Starmer warns against escalation in Downing Street address after Iran missile attack

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire after call with Netanyahu - as Israel vows retaliation for Iran missile attack

Exclusive
Footage has shown missiles flying over Jordan with other images showing missiles in the skies above the city of Tel Aviv

Lebanese ambassador calls for ceasefire as Iran fires hundreds of missiles at Israel

Christmas decoration in Caracas

It’s Christmas in Venezuela in October – by order of the president

Exclusive
David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser

Israeli soldiers on an armoured vehicle

Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel has vowed that the Iranian missile attack will have consequences

Israel warns it will 'respond powerfully' TONIGHT following Iran's missile barrage of amid fears of wider war
Claudia Sheinbaum waving from a car

Claudia Sheinbaum is sworn in as Mexico’s first female president

A rocket crash landed in Jordan

Missile fired by Iran at Israel crashes on street in Jordan, leaving locals terrified

The Glasgow-based television personality took to Instagram to reveal the damage done

Gogglebox star slams 'reckless driver' for 'faking heart attack' after writing off car in collision outside home
Emergency services in the aftermath of the attack

Seven people killed and seven wounded in terror attack in Israel, authorities say

Iran has launched an attack on Israel, with at least one rocket (R) falling on Jordan

Iran unleashes 200 missiles on Israel, as civilians urged to get to shelter and air raid sirens sound
The man was arrested outside the House of Lords

Man arrested after being caught with bow and arrow outside House of Lords

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher 'seen in public for first time' since horror ski crash in 2013 as he 'attends daughter's wedding'
The white moon Charon, with a distinctive reddish cap

Nasa detects traces of carbon dioxide on surface of Pluto’s largest moon

Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit