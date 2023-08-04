Rapper Post Malone pays fan $2million for ultra-rare Magic: The Gathering 'One Ring' card

By Danielle DeWolfe

US rapper Post Malone has paid a fan more than $2million for an ultra-rare Magic: The Gathering 'One Ring' card.

A card sought by fans of the fantasy collectable game for months, this 1/1 card was found by collector Brook Trafton, a retail worker from Toronto, Canada.

A loyal player of the Magic: The Gathering game, Mr Trafton instantly knew the rarity of the card, calling local banks to find a secure location and retaining a lawyer the very next day.

Catching the attention of rapper Post Malone, real name is Austin Richard Post, the musician openly describes himself as a fan of the collectable MTG card game.

Malone has previously paid $800,000 for an artist proof of another ultra-rare Black Lotus card from the series.

The purchase means the rapper has become one of the game's biggest card collectors.

Following the find, Mr Trafton called the store he purchased the card from, however, he says the assistant hung up the phone thinking it was a prank when he enquired about how to authenticate his find.

Mr Trafton told BBC News the find was a "childhood dream", adding: "How can someone like me actually find something so astronomical?"

With several offers on the table, Mr Trafton said he was aware Malone was a fan of the game.

It was then he received a call from his retail company's public relations firm telling him to leave work because "you're going to meet Post Malone, he wants to meet you, take some pictures with the card".

A notable fan of the Lord of the Rings-themed version of the trading card game, Malone has openly shared his adoration for the Middle Earth-themed edition online - even releasing his own collaboration.

Collectable card games have acquired a cult-like following in recent years, with the Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set forming part of the Magic: The Gathering’s “Universes Beyond” series.

Despite the price tag, the purchase pales in comparison to the most expensive card ever purchased - a 1952 Topps Mikey Mantle card, which doubled the all-time record for the sale of a sports card, selling for $12.6 million.

"As soon as he saw [the card] he said yes," Mr Trafton recalled. "I said 'pardon, like, what do you mean?'"

"He's like, 'yes, I will take this card.'"

Shaking hands on the deal, Post Malone shared a beer with Mr Trafton, with the sale finalised the day before Mr Trafton's 37th birthday.

"It was so magical," Mr Trafton told the BBC. "I'm not going to lie. I cried a little bit. I cried a lot."