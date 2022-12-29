Rapper Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles

29 December 2022, 16:32

London was last active on social media on July 11.
London was last active on social media on July 11.

By Chris Samuel

The family of Theophilus London have reported the rapper missing, and say they haven't heard from him in months.

The last time anyone spoke to London stretches back to July, according to a statement from his agents Secretly Group.

On Tuesday a missing person’s report was filed by the Trinidad and Tobago-born star's family, after they traveled to Los Angeles, California, where the musician was last known to be seen.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” the statement read.

“They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

The statement included a message from London’s father, Lary Moses London, who said: “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you.

“Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London attends the Screening of "The Eagle Huntress" hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on October 20, 2016 in New York City.
London attends the Screening of "The Eagle Huntress" hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on October 20, 2016 in New York City.

London, 35, who has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Kanye West, and others is described as a Black male standing 6'2, weighing 175 pound with dark brown eyes.

London released his third album Bebey in 2020, which includes the hit track Only You, featuring Tame Impala.

London performs at his album "Bebey" Release Party at Indiepop on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
London performs at his album "Bebey" Release Party at Indiepop on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

He was last active on social media on July 11.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or well-being is asked to contact his cousin Mikhail Noel on Instagram at @iamdjkellz or the LAPD.

