Rare Steve phenomenon and Northern Lights grace UK skies - with aurora 'likely' visible tonight

The aurora borealis (left) alongside a strong thermal emission velocity enhancement, a rare aurora-like phenomenon named a STEVE in 2016 by scientists in Canada Picture date: Sunday November 5, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A phenomenon known as 'Rare Steve' lit up skies across the UK on Monday night, with stargazers across the north of England and Scotland graced with the most vibrant views.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steve is often confused with the tradition aurora - or 'Northern Lights' - and its last appearance was reported back in March 2024 and spotted across the Shetland Islands in 2021.

A relatively new scientific discovery, Steve rarely appears in UK skies - and when spotted, it's fleeting.

However, Steve - short for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement - returned to UK skies across Scotland and the north-east England on Monday.

An atmospheric optical phenomenon, Steve appears as a purple and green light ribbon that stretches across the sky.

The light display only appears in conjunction with a traditional aurora, but is entirely separate and far rarer, according to stargazers.

The difference between Steve and a traditional aurora lies in its shape.

Read more: Northern Lights could put on 'breathtaking' display in UK this weekend - and where's best to see them

Read more: Heavy rain to batter England and Wales as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

While auroras appear in an oval shape, Steve appears as a ribbon across the sky.

The phenomenon tends to only last around 20 minutes to an hour before disappearing entirely.

Steve gained its name in 2016 following a US citizen science project funded by Nasa and the National Science Foundation.

Niendorf, Germany. 07th Oct, 2024. Northern lights shine over the Bay of Lübeck, the Niendorf pier can be seen on the right. According to the American atmospheric service NOAA. Credit: Markus Hibbeler/dpa/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The inspiration is thought to have hailed from animated movie Over the Hedge, with a group of animals chancing upon the awe-inspiring phenomenon - a big garden hedge.

"What is this thing?" one creature says aloud.

"I'd be a lot less afraid of it if I just knew what it was called," says another, before a squirrel suggests calling the phenomenon Steve.

And if you missed last night's display, stargazers are likely to be able to catch the aurora itself once again across UK skies on Tuesday evening.

10/06/2024

9:50 PM



Just when I lost hope about the clouds ruining the show tonight, the sky suddenly cleared up like magic.#aurora must’ve know my FOMO 🤣 & heard my wishes because the insane red light show took over! What a perfect #northernlights surprise. #solarstorm #CME pic.twitter.com/d0qwZoqDny — Rj Roldan ™ 🔅 (@rjayroldan) October 7, 2024

The light show could be seen across the northern hemisphere on Monday night, with stargazers as far away as the US and Canada snapping the light display.

However, despite being most vibrant in the North, the aurora itself could be seen as far south as Buckinghamshire.

Little is known about the formation of Steve itself, with questions remaining as to why it only appear during an aurora display.

Northumberland lighthouse left astounded by the Northern Lights 😲 pic.twitter.com/Sc0RUeqSR7 — Rob Young (@robjyoung) August 13, 2024

The timing of the aurora and Steve come after solar winds sent charged particles towards Earth over the weekend.

The lights are expected to be visible over the coming nights across the UK, with areas of the North likely to receive more vibrant displays.