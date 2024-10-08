Rare Steve phenomenon and Northern Lights grace UK skies - with aurora 'likely' visible tonight

8 October 2024, 11:14 | Updated: 8 October 2024, 11:18

The aurora borealis (left) alongside a strong thermal emission velocity enhancement, a rare aurora-like phenomenon named a STEVE in 2016 by scientists in Canada Picture date: Sunday November 5, 2023.
The aurora borealis (left) alongside a strong thermal emission velocity enhancement, a rare aurora-like phenomenon named a STEVE in 2016 by scientists in Canada Picture date: Sunday November 5, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A phenomenon known as 'Rare Steve' lit up skies across the UK on Monday night, with stargazers across the north of England and Scotland graced with the most vibrant views.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steve is often confused with the tradition aurora - or 'Northern Lights' - and its last appearance was reported back in March 2024 and spotted across the Shetland Islands in 2021.

A relatively new scientific discovery, Steve rarely appears in UK skies - and when spotted, it's fleeting.

However, Steve - short for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement - returned to UK skies across Scotland and the north-east England on Monday.

An atmospheric optical phenomenon, Steve appears as a purple and green light ribbon that stretches across the sky.

The light display only appears in conjunction with a traditional aurora, but is entirely separate and far rarer, according to stargazers.

The difference between Steve and a traditional aurora lies in its shape.

Read more: Northern Lights could put on 'breathtaking' display in UK this weekend - and where's best to see them

Read more: Heavy rain to batter England and Wales as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

While auroras appear in an oval shape, Steve appears as a ribbon across the sky.

The phenomenon tends to only last around 20 minutes to an hour before disappearing entirely.

Steve gained its name in 2016 following a US citizen science project funded by Nasa and the National Science Foundation.

Niendorf, Germany. 07th Oct, 2024. Northern lights shine over the Bay of Lübeck, the Niendorf pier can be seen on the right. According to the American atmospheric service NOAA. Credit: Markus Hibbeler/dpa/Alamy Live News
Niendorf, Germany. 07th Oct, 2024. Northern lights shine over the Bay of Lübeck, the Niendorf pier can be seen on the right. According to the American atmospheric service NOAA. Credit: Markus Hibbeler/dpa/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The inspiration is thought to have hailed from animated movie Over the Hedge, with a group of animals chancing upon the awe-inspiring phenomenon - a big garden hedge.

"What is this thing?" one creature says aloud.

"I'd be a lot less afraid of it if I just knew what it was called," says another, before a squirrel suggests calling the phenomenon Steve.

And if you missed last night's display, stargazers are likely to be able to catch the aurora itself once again across UK skies on Tuesday evening.

The light show could be seen across the northern hemisphere on Monday night, with stargazers as far away as the US and Canada snapping the light display.

However, despite being most vibrant in the North, the aurora itself could be seen as far south as Buckinghamshire.

Little is known about the formation of Steve itself, with questions remaining as to why it only appear during an aurora display.

The timing of the aurora and Steve come after solar winds sent charged particles towards Earth over the weekend.

The lights are expected to be visible over the coming nights across the UK, with areas of the North likely to receive more vibrant displays.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Florida residents have been urged to flee from Hurricane Milton

'Flee or die,' Florida residents warned, as 180mph Hurricane Milton barrels towards major city

The Czech Republic's Prime Minister, Petr Fiala

Czech government reshuffled after party leaves but parliament majority retained

Murder probe launched after woman, 22, found dead in home after not being seen for six days

Murder investigation launched after woman, 22, found dead in home after not being seen for six days

Thames crossing planning process racks up 1 billion pound bill before a decision made to go forward with project.

Thames crossing planning process racks up £1 billion bill -even before decision made to go forward with project

Nadiya Hussain

Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain shares shock diagnosis in emotional video message to fans

Boris Johnson likens Downing Street decor to 'a crack den' as he defends lavish £200k refurb amid Starmer gift row

Boris Johnson likens Downing Street decor to 'a crack den' as he defends lavish £200k refurb amid Starmer gift row

Madeleine McCann (l) and suspect Christian Brueckner (r), who has been cleared of unrelated sex crimes

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner cleared of all charges at unrelated sex crimes trial

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

France’s Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Paris

France’s new government faces no-confidence vote as far right offers support

A view of Mount Dhaulagiri from the Thorung La pass in Nepal

Five Russian climbers die in fall on world’s seventh highest peak

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has denied lying about Partygate

'Total tripe': Boris Johnson denies lying about Partygate scandal and says he wasn't 'having a knees-up'

Exclusive
Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'

Close up of male hands pouring tap water into a glass in the kitchen. White sink and blurred background

Water companies ordered to pay customers £158m following poor performance

Exclusive
Brexit is currently a 'nine out of ten'

Brexit is currently a 'nine out of ten' and it 'saved lives', Boris Johnson tells LBC

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said people had forgotten the horror of October 7

'People forget the horror of October 7': Boris Johnson slams government for 'incoherent' Israel policy

Melbourne, Australia. 08th Oct, 2024. Jacob Hersant speaks to the media outside the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in Melbourne, Tuesday, October 8, 2024. (AAP Image/Con Chronis) NO ARCHIVING Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Self-declared Nazi becomes first person convicted under Australian state's 'far-Right salute ban'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Investigation launched after man filmed destroying memorial to victims of October 7 massacre

Man, 58, arrested following hate crime probe after footage shows 'evil' man destroying memorial to October 7 victims
Colleagues of killer nurse Lucy Letby ‘bullied by senior staff’ after raising concerns

Colleagues of killer nurse Lucy Letby ‘bullied by senior staff’ after raising concerns

Koreas Tensions Yoon

North Korea’s Kim again threatens to use nuclear weapons against South Korea, US

Hurricane Milton

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as communities recover from Helene and Ian

Australia Nazi Salute

First person convicted in Australia’s Victoria state over outlawed Nazi salute

Election 2024 Harris

Harris calls Trump ‘irresponsible’ for spreading Helene misinformation

Phillip Schofield sent a bombshell message to Holly Willoughby

Revealed: Phillip Schofield's bombshell message to Holly Willoughby amid affair scandal

Jack Grealish has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish welcomes first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood and reveals sweet name

Milton has rapidly strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as it strengthens into Category 5 storm

Robert Jenrick defended his comments.

Robert Jenrick insists he was 'defending UK special forces' after claim they 'kill rather than capture' terrorists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit