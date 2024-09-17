Rare supermoon and partial eclipse combination to be visible across the UK tonight

By Henry Moore

A rare combination of a supermoon and a partial eclipse could be visible for many across the UK tonight.

Tonight marks the arrival of this month’s full moon, known as the Harvest Moon.

At the same time, a partial lunar eclipse is expected, which occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and moon and casts a shadow.

But how can you see this rare combination of two lunar events?

To spot the supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, it is best to look at the horizon before the sun fully sets.

That’s usually when the effects of a supermoon are most apparent.

The next supermoon is expected on October 17.

If you want to see the eclipse, however, expect a late night.

The partial eclipse is expected to be visible in the early hours of Wednesday morning, meaning you’ll need to stay up or set your alarms very early so as not to miss it.

This should be visible in the top right corner of tonight’s full moon, where a dark spot will indicate Earth’s shadow.

As with most night-sky viewing, you’ll be best placed to see the eclipse in a low-light area with little to no clouds in the sky.

Last Thursday, many Brits were treated to a view of the Northern Lights.

The Met Office said on social media: "You might want to look up at the sky tonight because there's the chance of seeing the aurora.

"Clear skies for most overnight will make for ideal viewing conditions, with sightings possible across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England."