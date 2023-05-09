Goodfellas star Ray Liotta’s cause of death released a year after he died suddenly while filming

9 May 2023, 13:06

Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed
Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Ray Liotta 's cause of death has been revealed, a year after the Goodfellas star passed away suddenly.

The Hollywood star died of heart and respiratory issues, reports say. He was found dead in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67.

The actor, best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese's 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, was on the island filming Dangerous Waters when he passed away in his sleep.

According to TMZ, Ray had pulmonary edema, which is an abnormal buildup of fluid in the lungs. He also reportedly had respiratory insufficiency and acute heart failure.

Medical notes also claimed he had atherosclerosis as an underlying issue. This is when there is a thickening of the arteries caused by plaque building up in the inner lining.

Ray Liotta, who died last year aged 67
Ray Liotta, who died last year aged 67. Picture: Alamy
Ray Liotta in Goodfellas
Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Real love of dreams': Ray Liotta's fiancée breaks her silence on his shock death

Read More: Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

His movie career spanned five decades. As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.

In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

Liotta's death stunned the world as his fiancee paid tribute to her beloved partner.

She wrote on Instagram a few days after his death: "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police arrested several people at the Coronation

Fake steward’ plot to disrupt Coronation smashed as activists planned paint ambush - as police defend crackdown

Breaking
Breaking News

Police cleared by information watchdog for releasing Nicola Bulley's medical history

Samantha Lee is facing a misconduct hearing

'Officer Naughty': Met Police officer who quit force to set up OnlyFans 'didn't report Wayne Couzens for flashing'

E Jean Carroll arrives at court in New York

Trump rape case jury to begin deliberations

Kouri Richins published a book on grief just months ago.

Mother-of-three who wrote children’s book on handling grief after husband’s death charged with his murder

Pupils recorded the student pepper spray her teacher as she demanded her phone back

Watch: Shocking moment teacher gets pepper sprayed by pupil who demands he gives back confiscated phone

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan ‘arrested in court’ in Islamabad

Cars plough through floodwater in central Auckland

Student missing on caves trip as New Zealand declares floods emergency

The Prince reportedly spent less than half an hour at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Prince Harry ‘only stayed for half an hour’ at Buckingham Palace after King's Coronation as he rushed to Heathrow

Refugees from Manipur state at a relief camp in Lakhipur

Security patrols keep peace after 60 die and 35,000 displaced in India clashes

The victory parade only had one tank and fewer troops than in previous years

Russia rolls out just one old tank on WWII Victory Day parade as Vladimir Putin claims he wants ‘peace’

Vladimir Putin delivers his Victory Day speech

West has unleashed ‘real war’ against Russia, Putin tells Victory Day parade

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Exclusive
Guto Harri said Sue Gray was dubbed "psycho" in Downing Street

Boris Johnson believed Partygate was a stitch-up by ‘psycho’ Sue Gray, claims former media chief Guto Harri

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

'They had a bit of a showdown': Boris' media chief describes how former PM 'squared up' to Charles over Rwanda policy

Guto Harri said Boris Johnson was planning to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor

Boris Johnson 'planned to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor before he resigned,' claims former media chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

Actor Terrence Hardiman, best known for playing the title role in the CBBC series The Demon Headmaster, has died at the age of 86.

Actor Terrence Hardiman, star of 90s children's series The Demon Headmaster, dies aged 86

Palestinians Israel

Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill three senior militants and 10 others

Angel Lynn has amazed doctors after learning to stand again.

‘Angel's doing everything they said she wouldn’t’: Kidnapped woman left brain-damaged after falling out van stands again
A koala in a tree in Sydney

First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia

The mortgage deal is aimed at first-time buyers who cannot save for a deposit

Deposit-free 100% mortgage deal aimed at helping buyers ‘trapped in rental cycles’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has his blood pressure checked by pharmacist Peter Baillie as the new plan is announced

Pharmacies allowed to prescribe medicine under plans to free up GP appointments

Erica Herman with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit

The sex offenders make disturbing jokes in footage unearthed by ITV

Rolf Harris jokes with Jimmy Savile about leaving girl 'safely in my capable hands' in unearthed footage
Protesters for Just Stop Oil and Republic have been arrested at the Mall and close to Trafalgar Square

Met 'regrets' six arrested anti-monarchy protestor did not join wider demo as 52 activists detained on Coronation day
King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday's Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.

Charles' personal message to the nation as Palace unveils first official Coronation portraits of King and Queen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

Harry and his ghostwriter had a blazing row over an anecdote

Prince Harry's Spare ghostwriter reveals blazing 2am row over Diana story after becoming exasperated with duke
Actress Adjoa Andoh has addressed her comments about the lack of diversity visible on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Saturday's Coronation coverage.

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh addresses 'terribly white' Coronation balcony comments following backlash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit