Goodfellas star Ray Liotta’s cause of death released a year after he died suddenly while filming

Ray Liotta 's cause of death has been revealed, a year after the Goodfellas star passed away suddenly.

The Hollywood star died of heart and respiratory issues, reports say. He was found dead in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67.

The actor, best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese's 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, was on the island filming Dangerous Waters when he passed away in his sleep.

According to TMZ, Ray had pulmonary edema, which is an abnormal buildup of fluid in the lungs. He also reportedly had respiratory insufficiency and acute heart failure.

Medical notes also claimed he had atherosclerosis as an underlying issue. This is when there is a thickening of the arteries caused by plaque building up in the inner lining.

His movie career spanned five decades. As well as his acclaimed turn in Goodfellas, Liotta also enjoyed celebrated performances in films including Cop Land and Field of Dreams.

In recent years, he had undergone a resurgence in popularity, appearing in projects such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

Liotta's death stunned the world as his fiancee paid tribute to her beloved partner.

She wrote on Instagram a few days after his death: "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."