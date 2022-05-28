'Real love of dreams': Ray Liotta's fiancée breaks her silence on his shock death

28 May 2022, 19:19 | Updated: 28 May 2022, 20:17

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the acting legend
Picture: Intagram

By Megan Hinton

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the acting legend, saying the couple's relationship was the "kind of real love that one dreams of".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a touching Instagram post shared alongside candid photographs, Jacy Nittolo said: "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable.

"The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other.

"The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."

Nittolo and Liotta got engaged in December 2020, after being introduced by their children.

Read more: Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

The star died on Thursday in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the upcoming film Dangerous Waters.

It is not yet clear what he died of, but no foul play was suspected.

Among his is most famous roles was Goodfellas, in 1990, where he portrayed former Lucchese crime family member Henry Hill.

He also stared in films such as Field of Dreams, Cop Land, Corrina Corrina, Operation Dump Drop, Unforgettable and Blow.

Liotta found fame playing Ray Sinclair in 1986 film Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

Nittolo and Liotta got engaged in December 2020, after being introduced by their children
Picture: Intagram

In recent years Liotta appeared in The Many Saints Of Newark and starred alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV series Black Bird.

A statement from Mr Liotta's publicist said: "Ray Liotta passed away while in the Dominican Republic. Ray was shooting a movie called 'Dangerous Waters' on the island, and died in his sleep.

Read more: 'Telling our son was the worst bit': Boris Becker's ex opens up about his prison sentence

"There was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected.

His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was filming."

The star recently advertised his new movie Cocaine Bear on Instagram, writing: "Cocaine Bear follows an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of the white powder and goes on a coke-fuelled rampage seeking more blow — and blood."

Goodfellas actress Lorraine Bracco shared a photo of her and Liotta and said: "I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

"I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas.

"Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same... Ray Liotta."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared in the 1988 drama Dominick And Eugene with Liotta, tweeted: "Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear."

Jennifer Lopez also remembered the kind nature of her Shades of Blue "partner in crime" Ray Liotta following his death at the age of 67.

The stars acted alongside one another in the crime drama from 2016 to 2018, with Lopez recalling that she felt "lucky to have him there to work with and learn from" as she paid tribute to her late co-star.

opez paid tribute by sharing a series of photos on Instagram of them together along with a clip of the pair acting out an emotional scene during the show.

She wrote: "Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue ... the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children.

"Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside ... I guess that's what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.

"The pop superstar and actor recalled how she was "thrilled" to learn he had got the role on Shades of Blue and how they had an "electric spark and a mutual respect" from their first scene.

She added: "Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly.

"We lost a great today ... RIP RAY ... it's so sad to lose you what seems way too soon ... I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones."

