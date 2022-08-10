Breaking News

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88 as heartbroken family pay tribute

10 August 2022, 08:23 | Updated: 10 August 2022, 09:23

Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88
Raymond Briggs author of The Snowman dies aged 88. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Raymond Briggs, author and illustrator best-known for the 1978 children's picture book The Snowman, has died aged 88.  

A statement from his family said: "We know that Raymond's books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news. Drawings from fans - especially children's drawings - inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.    

"He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.    

"He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales. He also shared his sense of fun and craziness with his family, and with his family of artist friends - at get-togethers, fancy dress parties and summer picnics in the garden.    

"He played practical jokes and enjoyed them being played on him. All of us close to him knew his irreverent humour - this could be biting in his work when it came to those in power. He liked the Guardian editorial describing himself as an 'iconoclastic national treasure'."

The iconic author is best known for his world-wide hit The Snowman which has sold more than 5.5 million copies across the globe but also created beloved children’s books Fungus The Bogeyman and When the Wind Blows.

Raymond Briggs is best known for his world-wide hit The Snowman
Raymond Briggs is best known for his world-wide hit The Snowman. Picture: Alamy
Briggs classic has thrilled children becoming a festive favourite for millions of families
Briggs classic has thrilled children becoming a festive favourite for millions of families. Picture: Alamy

Francesca Dow, managing director of children's at Penguin Random House, which served as Raymond Briggs' publisher, said: "I am very proud that Puffin has been the home of Raymond's children's books for so many years.

"Raymond's books are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human, speaking to both adults and children with a remarkable economy of words and illustrations.

"Raymond is probably best known for The Snowman. He needed greater freedom perhaps than the standard 32-page picture book format allowed and created a radical and beautiful innovation: a wordless picture book for children, a storyboard of stills that became an instant classic in its own right, as well as the much-loved animation."

She added: "Raymond was a brilliantly observant, funny storyteller, honest about how life is rather than how adults might wish to tell it to children. A kindness, integrity and generosity run through all his books.

"And so in life: Raymond was a generous, unjealous spirit who was a pleasure to work with, as well as to visit in his Sussex cottage and experience his teasing genius in its home. He was funny! He made us laugh a lot. I will miss him. All of us who had the privilege of working with him will miss him."

Ms Dow said Briggs had been "unique" and had "inspired generations of creators of picture books, graphic novels, and animations".

She added: "He leaves an extraordinary legacy, and a big hole."

Many fans and famous faces have taken to social media to pay tribute to the children's author.

TV gardener Monty Don has thanked Raymond Briggs for enriching "so many of our lives".

Whilst How To Train Your Dragon author and former Children's Laureate Cressida Cowell tweeted: "Deeply sad to hear of the death of Raymond Briggs.

"What a magnificent legacy he leaves, from his iconic Father Christmas and the Snowman to the terrifying Where The Wind Blows. His books brought so much joy and inspired so many, touching, hilarious and heartbreaking work. RIP."

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner also paid tribute she tweeted: "Raymond Briggs brought so much magic and joy to so many.

"Rest in peace. And thank you for the memories."

This story is being updated, more follows.

