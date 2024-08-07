Rayner hits out at Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested

Angela Rayner criticised Robert Jenrick for the comments. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Angela Rayner has criticised the Conservative leadership contender Robert Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be 'arrested'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deputy Prime Minister said that Mr Jenrick had been among the politicians who had stoked the tensions in the riot-torn communities during his recent stint in government.

Others, including prominent Muslim politicians, have also criticised Mr Jenrick for his "divisive" remarks.

Asked about the former immigration minister's comments, Ms Rayner replied: "People like Robert Jenrick have been stirring up some of the problems that we've seen in our communities.

"Actually, what we want to see is communities coming together, and the vast majority of the public want to see that."

Ms Rayner was speaking during a visit to the Holiday Inn in Rotherham, which had been used to house migrants. The hotel was raided by hundreds of rioters on Sunday afternoon.

Read more: UK riots live: Police brace for more than 100 far-Right rallies as communities fear violence

Read more: Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visits a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham,. Picture: Alamy

She said: "The Prime Minister is very clear that his number one priority is to keep people safe and to keep our streets safe, and that's why we've deployed the police to deal with the minority of people who think it's acceptable to throw missiles at police, to attack police and attack hotels and attack businesses that are just trying to go about their daily lives."

Mr Jenrick was speaking about claims that far-right riots over the last week have been dealt with more harshly than other recent unrest, pointing to the policing of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the capital.

He told Sky News: "I have been very critical of the police in the past, particularly around the attitude of some police forces to the protests that we saw since October 7.

"I thought it was quite wrong that somebody could shout Allahu Akbar on the streets of London and not be immediately arrested, project genocidal chants on to Big Ben and not be immediately arrested.

"That attitude is wrong and I'll always call out the police for it."

Muslim politicians have accused the Conservative MP of "nasty divisive rhetoric" and "textbook Islamophobia" for his comments about the Arabic phrase meaning God is great.

Conservative peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi hit out at his remarks, writing on X: "Everyday before we start parliamentary business in the Commons and Lords we say a prayer and praise God - we say our parliamentary version of Allah hu Akbars at the heart of democracy - a process Robert Jenrick is a part of.

"This language from Jenrick is more of his usual nasty divisive rhetoric - he is such a tool."

Labour MP Naz Shah said: "This is complete ignorance and textbook Islamophobia from Robert Jenrick. It literally equates every Muslim in the world with extremism...

"It's a basic Islamic saying that every Muslim in the world says in prayer...

"Imagine in this climate, either being that ignorant or deliberately trying to stigmatise all Muslims.

"He should apologise and speak to Muslim communities and learn more about our faith."

Rioting in Rotherham on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

The Muslim Council of Britain said: "Mr Jenrick's claim that politicians should choose their words wisely during this crisis rings hollow as he reaches for Islamophobic rhetoric, the lowest common denominator for demagogues.

"It only goes to show that institutional Islamophobia is alive and well in the Conservative Party. As a prospective leader, Mr Jenrick should be showing leadership, reassuring our communities when fear is palpable.

"Instead, by calling for a well-worn religious phrase to warrant arrest is the kind of divisive language we would come to expect peddled by sections of the media and politicians, has emboldened the far-right thugs we see on our streets today."

The Muslim Association of Britain accused Mr Jenrick of "pure unadulterated Islamophobia" and said it was "precisely what has been driving these Islamophobic far-right extremists".

Read more: Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment

Mr Jenrick, who is seeking to replace Rishi Sunak at the helm of the Conservative Party, later posted a video on X appearing to show demonstrators in Bolton shouting the phrase, with the caption: "'Allahu Akbar' is spoken peacefully and spiritually by millions of British Muslims in their daily lives.

"But the aggressive chanting below is intimidatory and threatening. And it's an offence under Section 4 and 5 of the Public Order Act. Extremists routinely abuse common expressions for their own shameful ends."

Labour MP Nick Thomas-Symonds shares some words of reassurance ahead of this evening's alleged riots

Baroness Warsi replied: "No Robert you do not get to go on national broadcasters and say one thing and try and pretend you said something else after!

"If you genuinely feel your comments on @SkyNews were inappropriate, offensive, incendiary and anti Muslim ( which they were) then start by apologising.

"Then you can go back to pretending you are a responsible candidate for the leadership of our party."