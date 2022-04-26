Rayner wears trousers to avoid being 'judged for what she wears' in TV appearance

26 April 2022, 12:30

Angela Rayner wore trousers in her first TV appearance since the 'Basic Instinct' story in the MoS.
Angela Rayner wore trousers in her first TV appearance since the 'Basic Instinct' story in the MoS. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

By Sophie Barnett

Angela Rayner has told how she "consciously felt she wanted to put trousers on" for a new TV interview as she was fearful she would be "judged for what she wears rather than what she says".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour's deputy leader said she was "crestfallen" to learn of the claims that she tries to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

In a new TV interview, Ms Rayner was asked whether wearing trousers has to be at the forefront of her mind following the misogynistic claims.

She said she "consciously" today felt that she wanted to put some trousers on, after she was criticised for wearing a skirt.

"I wanted to be defiant as well because I don't think that women should be told how to dress, but I didn't want to distract from the fact that, actually, it's not about my legs," she said.

"I didn't want people at home thinking 'let's have a look to see what her legs are like, and how short her skirt is or not'.

"I feel like I'm being judged for what I wear, rather than what I'm saying to you."

Read more: 'They shouldn't have to put up with this crap': Minister slams misogynistic Rayner story

Read more: Johnson says Tory MP who made Rayner 'Basic Instinct' claim faces 'terrors of the earth'

She told ITV's Lorraine that her team pleaded with the Mail on Sunday that the comments from anonymous Conservatives were "completely untrue".

The MoS went ahead with the piece, including a quote from one MP, saying Ms Rayner "knows she can't compete with Boris's Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks".

The piece included a picture of the deputy Labour leader wearing a skirt on a previous episode of Good Morning Britain, instead of a picture of her in Parliament.

"They literally put that picture out as if I was showing skirt - which was actually a tailored dress - it was a John Lewis tailored dress," Ms Rayner said.

"For me, that's quite posh."

Ms Rayner hit out at the "sexism and classism" she says were behind the newspaper publishing the story.

Read more: Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

The Labour frontbencher said she was "really down" when the article was released and had to prepare her children for its claims.

She said that "all I worry about when I'm at the despatch box is doing a good job and being able to do justice to my constituents and the work I'm doing, so I was just really crestfallen that somebody had said that to a paper and a paper was reporting that".

"It wasn't just about me as a woman, saying I was using the fact I'm a woman against the Prime Minister - which I think is quite condescending to the Prime Minister and shows you what his MPs think about his behaviour - but it was steeped in classism as well," she added.

She also said the article insinuated she must be "thick" because she went to a comprehensive school and she is "promiscuous" because she had a child when she was 16.

"I felt it was quite offensive to people from my background," she added.

Read more: Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Earlier, Armed Forces minister James Heappey condemned the article on LBC, telling Nick Ferrari at Breakfast female MPs "shouldn't have to put up with this sort of crap".

Boris Johnson vowed that the MPs behind the claims would face "the terrors of the Earth" if they are identified.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will meet the Mail on Sunday's editor David Dillon and political editor Glen Owen over the article.

Mr Heappey said he backed the meeting, saying: "I think it's important that the Prime Minister and me, and everybody else, men, stand up for the fact that our female colleagues shouldn't have to put up with this sort of crap."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The four victims of a horror quadruple stabbing in London have been named

Pictured: Three generations of family killed in horror quadruple stabbing in London

Samantha Drummonds was killed just after she moved into the home

Pictured: Family killed in 'bloodbath' stabbing in London that left four dead

Alec Baldwin is seen practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust

Moment Alec Baldwin brandishes a gun on Rust film set before cinematographer was shot dead

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of a "real danger" of World War Three.

World War Three 'a real danger' Russia warns as Lavrov warns West of nuclear threat

Boris Johnson wants his ministers to come up with cost of living solutions

Boris hints parents could receive childcare support amid cost of living crisis

Armed Forces minister James Heappey has slammed the "misogynistic" reports about Labour's Angela Rayner.

'They shouldn't have to put up with this crap': Minister slams misogynistic Rayner story

Brits are facing chaos over the summer holidays due to a massive passport processing backlog

'Absolute shambles': Summer holidays at risk for five million Brits due to passport delays

Rising hepatitis cases have been linked to lockdown by one expert

Hepatitis outbreak in children 'could be down to years of Covid lockdowns'

French authorities are investigating the deaths

Brit husband suspected of killing wife 'found with rope around neck' in southern France

Inquiry finds failings in tackling spiking and supporting victims

'It isn't good enough': Spiking Inquiry reveals victim-blaming and lack of victim support

President Zelenskyy has branded Russia "filthy scum"

Zelenskyy calls Russia 'filthy scum' as new mass grave discovered and mum and baby killed

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Trump vowed not to return to Twitter despite Elon Musk's takeover

Trump vows not to return to Twitter despite 'free-speech absolutist' Elon Musk's takeover

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner

'Utter disgrace': David Lammy's fury at mystery Tory MP who made Rayner 'legs' claim

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only given out three of his notes telling civil servants to get back to work

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only issued three 'get back to the office' notices to civil servants

Sir Richard Shirreff speaks to Andrew Marr

Nato must be prepared for 'worst case scenario' over Ukraine conflict, warns ex-general

Latest News

See more Latest News

People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Pope Francis leaves after he presided over the funeral of Cardinal Javier Lozano Barragan in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Monday

Pope cancels agenda on medical advice because of knee pain

Kane Tanaka, then 116, reacts after receiving a Guinness World Records certificate

Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119
A resident wearing a mask walks past half-empty shelves near bags of vegetables at a convenience store in Chaoyang district in Beijing

Beijing expands Covid mass testing in bid to prevent major outbreak
Andriy Cheremushkin carries cans with water in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine

‘Constantly depressing’: Ukrainian town watches war close in

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a press conference

Critic of Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is banned from re-election bid
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir enters the courtroom during his retrial

‘Serial killer’ who ‘killed 18 older women’ goes back on trial in Texas
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking third world war as ‘city falls’
People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022.

Russian diplomat says giving Ukraine weapons will provoke ‘World War Three’
Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind
Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police