Read Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid's resignation letters in full

5 July 2022, 19:16 | Updated: 5 July 2022, 19:17

Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson's leadership faced a fresh crisis.
Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson's leadership faced a fresh crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Rishi Sunak tonight quit as chancellor minutes after Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson's leadership faced a fresh crisis.

Here are the resignation letters from Mr Javid and Mr Sunak in full.

"Dear Prime Minister,

"It is with deep sadness that I am writing to you to resign from the Government.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve our country as Chancellor of the Exchequer and I will always be proud of how during the pandemic we protected people's jobs and businesses through actions such as furlough.

"To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly.

"However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.

"I have been loyal to you. I backed you to become Leader of our Party and encouraged others to do so. I have served as your Chancellor with gratitude that you entrusted me with stewardship of the nation's economy and finances.

"Above all, I have respected the powerful mandate given to you by the British people in 2019 and how under your leadership we broke the Brexit deadlock.

"That is why I have always tried to compromise in order to deliver the things you want to achieve.

"On those occasions where I disagreed with you privately, I have supported you publicly.

"That is the nature of the collective government upon which our system relies and it is particularly important that the Prime Minister and Chancellor remain united in hard times such as those we are experiencing today.

"Our country is facing immense challenges. We both want a low-tax, high-growth economy, and world class public services, but this can only be responsibly delivered if we are prepared to work hard, make sacrifices and take difficult decisions.

"I firmly believe the public are ready to hear that truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true then it's not true. They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one.

"In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.

"I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this.

"Kind regards, Rishi Sunak"

Read more: 'It was the wrong thing to do': PM admits it was a 'mistake' to promote Pincher

Read more: Glum faces of the cabinet as PM under pressure over Pincher sleaze scandal

Sajid Javid wrote:

"Prime Minister, It was a privilege to have been asked to come back into Government to serve as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care at such a critical time for our country.

"I have given every ounce of energy to this task, and am incredibly proud of what we have achieved.

"The UK has led the world in learning to live with Covid. Thanks to the amazing rollout of our booster programme, investment in treatments, and innovations in the way we deliver healthcare, the British people have enjoyed months more freedom than other comparable countries.

"We have also made important strides in the recovery and reform of NHS and adult social care. The longest waiters are down by 70% and, as you know, I have been working hard on wider modernisation of the NHS.

"I have also developed radical new approaches to dementia, cancer and mental health, and prepared the Health Disparities White Paper which will set out plans to level up health outcomes for communities that have been left behind for too long.

"Given the unprecedented scale of the challenges in health and social care, it has been my instinct to continue focusing on this important work.

"So it is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this Government.

"I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their Government. The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

"Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

"Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too.

"It is three years since you entered Downing Street. You will forever be credited with seeing off the threat of Corbynism, and breaking the deadlock on Brexit.

"You have shone a very welcome light on the regional disparities in our country, an agenda that will continue to define our politics.

"These are commendable legacies in unprecedented times. But the country needs a strong and principled Conservative Party, and the Party is bigger than any one individual.

"I served you loyally and as a friend, but we all serve the country first. When made to choose between those loyalties there can only be one answer.

"Finally, I would like to put on record my thanks to ministerial and departmental colleagues, my admiration for NHS and social care staff, and my love for my family who have been immensely patient in these challenging times.

"Yours ever, Sajid Javid"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

ad

Chicago shooter 'dressed up as a woman' to evade cops after killing seven

Breaking
Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned

The end of Boris? Beleaguered PM fights for political life after Sunak and Javid quit

British Airways has revealed it will be scrapping hundreds more flights from Gatwick and Heathrow.

BA axes hundreds more summer flights from Gatwick and Heathrow

Glum faces round the Cabinet table

Glum faces of the cabinet as PM under pressure over Pincher sleaze scandal

J

Dad-of-two 'lawfully-killed' in 'delusional' police operation, inquiry finds

A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape is being quizzed on two further sex attacks against a second woman.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape accused of two further attacks

Top baby names revealed

Top 100 baby names of 2022 so far revealed: Muhammad and Lily take top spots

Lurpak has jumped to £9.35 in some stores, while others have added security tags to the products.

Supermarkets add security tags to Lurpak as price soars to £9 a tub

Exclusive
asds

Harry Dunn family 'heartbroken' over claims 'killer' fled while Pincher was 'distracted'

Sgt Laurence Knight

Met sergeant 'raped woman on Brighton beach' after meeting her on stag do

Saville Green flats

Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block

Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.

'It was the wrong thing to do': PM admits it was a 'mistake' to promote Pincher

Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film

Cinemas ban teens in suits from watching new Minions film after viral TikTok trend

Nick Kyrgios has been charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says they are doing "brilliantly"

'I'm not a monster': Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says he can't see his children

The incident happened at Copley Park, at the junction with Streatham Common South.

Gunshots fired at cop car as police chase 'stolen vehicle' in south London

Latest News

See more Latest News

The aftermath of the blaze in Bedford.

Horror Bedford explosion may have been sparked by camping stove as more bodies feared
Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests
Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91.

EastEnders and Desmond's actress Mona Hammond dies aged 91

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names
Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways
Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion
A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London
Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties
Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/07 | Watch again

The Conservative Party is having what looks and sounds like a collective nervous breakdown, Andrew Marr has said.

Andrew Marr: The Conservative Party is having what looks like a collective nervous breakdown
Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson

Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson
James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'
Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster
Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call
Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London