Reading and Leeds festivals to return for 2021 following 'roadmap' announcement

24 February 2021, 15:40

Reading and Leeds are the first major UK festivals to announce they will go ahead in 2021.
Reading and Leeds are the first major UK festivals to announce they will go ahead in 2021. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Reading and Leeds music festivals and Birmingham Pride are among major events to announce they will go ahead this summer, after the government released its roadmap out of lockdown.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his plan for unlocking the economy, including a target of allowing larger events and nightclubs to reopen from 21 June.

This date will be contingent on the vaccine rollout, infection rates and no new variants of concern arising.

However, the PM has been openly discussing the use of rapid testing and even vaccine passports, as a potential “route forward” to opening industries that have been “the toughest nuts to crack”.

Read more: Key dates and steps of when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted

In a major sign that confidence is building amongst the events industry, multiple organisers have confirmed that they plan to go ahead this year.

The organisers of sister music festivals Reading and Leeds tweeted on Wednesday: "Following the Government's recent announcement, we can't wait to get back to the fields this summer. LET'S GO."

The booking website crashed due to a flood of demand.

Known for their mix of rap, rock and pop, the events normally have a combined capacity of over 180,000 and are set to happen over the August bank holiday weekend.

Birmingham Pride has also announced it will go ahead on 25th and 26th of September.

In a statement posted online, they said: “After a hugely challenging and distressing year for all of us, and following the latest government information on the ending of lockdown restrictions... we are delighted to announce... the new dates for this year's Birmingham Pride.”

Director Lawrence Barton told LBC it was “just unbelievable” that the 50,000 event would be going ahead.

“I never actually thought that we would reach this point this year, I had lost almost all hope and really didn’t think Birmingham Pride would happen, again.”

There is also hope for football fans, with England set to play the Czech Republic in the Euros on June 22, opening up the possibility of playing in front of a full crowd.

However, for some the announcement has come too late, especially after the festival circuit was effectively wiped out last year.

Read more: Priti Patel: It's still 'far too early' to book summer holidays

In January Glastonbury was cancelled for a second successive year after organisers said they had tried to "move heaven and earth".

Festivals added £1.76 billion in gross value to the economy in 2019, with almost one in three Brits watching Glastonbury on TV.

Last month the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to ask him to extend Government-backed insurance schemes to music and performing arts festivals.

The committee have also launched an inquiry into the future of festivals.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines distributed by Covax

Ghana becomes first nation in world to receive Covax coronavirus vaccines
Coronavirus vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot protects against Covid-19, FDA says
All care home residents and staff were offered a Covid vaccine by 15 February.

One in three care home workers turned down vaccine, JCVI boss tells MPs
People in Nepal celebrate a court order demanding the reinstatement of Nepal's parliament

Thousands celebrate reinstatement of Nepal’s parliament

The vehicle in which the Italian ambassador was killed

Italy presses UN for answers over envoy’s killing in DR Congo
People with severe and profound learning disabilities will be given immediate priority in the Covid vaccine rollout.

150,000 more people with learning disabilities to be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner
The Cladding Crisis continues

Cladding Crisis: Government is in 'dangerous place' over fire safety bill
Gavin Williamson tells LBC he would 'do anything' to

Gavin Williamson questioned over vaccine passports

The rights campaigner was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We have to be extremely careful about vaccine passports,' rights campaigner warns
'Appalled' doctor condemns Hancock's 'grossly offensive' PPE claims

'Appalled' doctor condemns Hancock's 'grossly offensive' PPE claims
CBI President 'optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

CBI President 'very optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London