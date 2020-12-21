Reading attacker to be sentenced in the new year

21 December 2020, 12:46

Khairi Saadallah will be sentenced in the new year
Khairi Saadallah will be sentenced in the new year. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Reading attacker who murdered three men and attacked three more will be sentenced in the new year.

Khairi Saadallah, 26, was said to have shouted "Allah Akhbar" and "victory on infidels" during the violent spree which lasted less than two minutes.

He had launched the attacks in Forbury Gardens, Reading, on Saturday June 20 as numerous people, including children, were enjoying the summer evening.

History teacher James Furlong, 36, scientist David Wails, 49, and US citizen Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were fatally stabbed.

Their friend Stephen Young, and Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, who were sitting in a nearby group, were injured.

Saadallah had a history of mental health issues, debt and homelessness, according to court documents.

He arrived in the UK as an asylum seeker in 2012, having fled the civil war in his home country of Libya in North Africa.

James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were fatally stabbed. Picture: PA

In November, Saadallah, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to three murders and three attempted murders.

The court heard he had submitted a basis of plea denying substantial planning of the attack, and insisted it was not motivated by an ideological cause.

But the prosecution submitted that it was a planned terror attack.

Saadallah's sentencing, in which he faced a possible whole life order, was postponed earlier in December.

During a brief hearing attended by the defendant via video link, Mr Justice Sweeney set dates in January for a Newton hearing to decide the issues and sentencing.

He said the case would be listed on January 5 and 6, and either January 7 or 8, with the case scheduled to conclude on January 11.

People queue for a throat and nasal swab at a Covid-19 testing facility of the Municipal Health Authority GGD, in Utrecht, Netherlands

Lava flows within the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano

A McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing, China

The Netherlands has banned passenger flights from the UK over a mutation of the coronavirus

Virus Outbreak Congress

France has closed its borders to UK travellers

Clinically vulnerable people in Tier 4 will need to shield

A new strain of coronavirus is behind rising infections in the UK

Grant Shapps pledged the freight chaos would not impact the vaccine rollout

This caller told LBC how her Christmas was going to be impacted

Furious caller demands Government be held accountable for xmas lockdown

Dejected caller leaves father alone over Christmas to 'do the right thing'

Sadiq Khan's plea to Londoners in Tier 4: 'Stay in London, follow the rules'

Natasha Devon urges Brits to pull together 'for the health of the nation'

