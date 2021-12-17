Breaking News

Man charged with murder and arson after Reading fire leaves one dead and two missing

The fatal fire broke out at a property in Reading. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life after a fire left one person dead in Reading.

Hakeem Kigundu, formerly of Rowe Court, was charged on Friday evening, Thames Valley Police said.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze in Rowe Court, Grovesland Road, at about 3am on Wednesday. One person died and two more are still missing.

The person who died has not been formally identified.

Kigundu was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on Saturday.